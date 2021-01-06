I would like to start this letter by saying I don’t know Mr. Frederick Dardant or Charleen Markle.
When I saw the letter to the editor on Dec. 18, 2020, I really was troubled in my mind. Is everything we say racial?
Charleen Markle said the word thug is a racial slur used to demonize young black men. Why don’t we use the word criminal instead. Webster’s dictionary describes thug and criminals as such:
Thug: 1. A ruffian 2. Cutthroat 3. One thug with a pistol struck the druggist on the head. 4. A member of a former religious organization of robbers and murderers in India who strangled their victims.
Criminals: 1. A person guilty of a crime. 2. Having to do with a crime or it’s punishment. 3. Wrong. 4. Sinful 5. Law breaker.
It seems to me that both these terms are used to describe a law breaker, regardless of what color he or she is. I believe sometimes we bring back the word ‘racial’ without intent and this causes division between us.
Do I believe there is racism in this world? Certainly! But I believe if we would just love each other, as the Bible instructs us to, we could help to drive this racism away from us.
As for me and my house, I choose this day to love all people. We were all made in the image of God.
Paul J. Breaux Sr.
New Iberia