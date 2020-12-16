If Ted Rall can publish radical views, so should I be allowed. TO THE PEOPLE OF THE USA: It is no longer a question of SHOULD or SHOULD NOT Trump remain in office, the answer is he MUST. The question is now HOW do we make this happen? The stakes are incredibly high now....one wrong move can, and unfortunately might, lead to disaster. DEMOCRACY; a system of the continuous majority rule of the people, is not designed for a SIMPLE MAJORITY, The HOUSE was created for that notion, but the SENATE was not. The Framers realized that so we would not have the ills inherent with simple majority rule. The Georgia senatorial race results could very well result in the one party rule that would dismantle the Democracy we have ALL enjoyed from the beginning. Just kick the 60-40 rule and pack the court: you now have no checks and balances. Would the party of the AOC GANG do this? Have they answered the PACK THE COURT question yet? The BEST changes come over a period of time…NOT the day after the inauguration. Laws in the free world are from a consensus of officials, NOT a revolutionary band of radicals. The Senate’s REJECTION of the results of this greatly flawed election, coupled with a 1 state/1 vote in the House is the only legal course of action to save America as the VAST MAJORITY of all parties want. Let’s hope we take this path.
Richard Phillips
New Iberia