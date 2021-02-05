Pardon me, but as we witness the collapse of America, no matter what, it’s gonna get ugly. REAL UGLY! How can it not?!
Nevertheless, the democrat aka communists cabal is panicking. And when anyone panics they make mistakes—huge mistakes that can never be fixed and only makes matters worse for themselves.
The very fact that the US House introduced a symbolic bipartisan resolution against Patriot conspiracy theory demonstrates just how afraid the political class is of the most radioactive truths which have yet to be revealed. Of course, the raw truth about the great plandemic is as bad as it gets, but the perps really believe that the Communist chaos and BLM violence and cultural marxist pandemonium and anti-far terrorism and anarchist mayhem and SUNRISE movement havoc will serve as their insurance policy. It won’t!
Patriot Movement, is getting the word out there any way we can. For when a critical mass of aware and informed folks is reached throughout the American body politic, it will be time to take back the country from those who have stolen it.
By the way, it’s the very same tribe of banksters, that has been paying the barbarians inside the gate since the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, who are squarely behind this apocalyptic plandemic. Without the massive amount of requisite funding and financing in place, neither Operation COVID-19 nor Race War 2008/2020 would ever have gotten this far.
Nothing changes until those who secretly rule US are prosecuted for child murder, 2008 and 2020 election fraud theft, 9/11, JFK, Oklahoma City, vaccines, COVID-19 aka Ft. Detrick China virus.
Bottom line, “Those whom the gods wish to destroy, they first make mad.” Let’s acknowledge the stark reality, all of the Operation COVID-19/China virus perps are crazier than a bowl of fruit loops. That they even thought about commencing with such a draconian global lockdown betrays the true depth and breadth of their exclusive idiocracy.
The real war is a spiritual prophetic event in plain view for even the most ignorant to the luciferian aka democrat coup d’etat.
Whenever profound ignorance is coupled with incurable complicity, the only outcome is utter failure followed by inescapable calamity.
Now, let’s make sure it’s their calamity, not ours as Psalm 11:3 and II Chronicles 7:14 resolutely admonishes, the curse causeless shall not come.
RICHARD HAYES
NEW IBERIA