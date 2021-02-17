I find myself compelled to apologize to Ms. Joyce Nereaux for my unfortunate choice of words in my opinion piece of Jan. 29th. I failed to communicate clearly, this is by far not the first time for me.
I greatly admire Ms. Nereaux's own opinion piece of Feb.10th. I have gained new insights from it. The recounting of Yuri Bezmenov's video from 1985 where his statements are virtually prophetic of these times are quite amazing actually and should be shouted from the rooftops!
If the electorate awakens soon, lets its collective voice be heard and demands that its will be respected, then there is real hope for our future.
My suggestion is for everyone to read "The Forgotten Man" by Amity Shlaes, graphic edition. I tried to get a copy to Donald. My guess is it didn't get there.
RICHARD PHILLIPS
NEW IBERIA