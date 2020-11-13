A favorite pastime of mine is to read ‘Outside The Beltway’ by Ted Rall on the Opinion page. His ideas are often quite the opposite of mine and, I like to think, of countless others around these parts. He often starts out making a little sense in order to encourage the reader to continue, then WHAM, he’s back to his real message. That being: Anti Capitalism, Anti the for profit health system,, staggering wealth inequity, and TOO much local and state power (or,better yet, Pro bigger Federal bureaucracy). By supporting Trump, you support all those national ills. But to support Biden-Harris (Harris-Biden ticket?), you have to hope for 3 things; 1.,Biden dies, 2.,Biden becomes incapacitated (1&2 lead to Pres. Harris), and 3., Pres. Harris does things Rall’s way. He added a number 4 with Biden still kicking, but only serving as a figurehead to the Best and Brightest. Finally, he examines another revolution against OUR govt. this time, good idea IF you don’t end up with a Despot. Finally, he’s not optimistic about the future of the old USA. If I were Rall, I wouldnt be optimistic about HIS future as a columnist.
Richard Phillips
New Iberia