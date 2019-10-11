I would like to help explain a very positive amendment for Louisiana’s working families. Amendment 3 seeks to return the unconstitutional tax collections back to taxpayers.
Currently, if Louisianans want to appeal an unconstitutional tax, we must pay up front and wait for years on the docket of a Baton Rouge judge. Amendment 3 provides our hard-working taxpayers with the better option of bringing these tax disputes to the Board of Tax Appeals (BTA), our state’s tax court.
Amendment 3 provides a pro-taxpayer solution that needs to be included in our constitution. The Lake Charles American Press recently stated, “one big issue lies with taxpayers getting a refund if the state collects an unconstitutional tax. Amendment 3 would offer taxpayers that remedy, instead of the state retaining that money.”
If a tax is unconstitutional, then it is your money. You should have the choice to seek return of your money in the most cost effective and time efficient manner for you.
Every single case will still have the option of being brought to regular trial courts. Amendment 3 simply adds to your choices to use the tax law experts, with BTA decisions still going to appellate courts. It is refreshing to gain options in a state with so much red tape and hurdles for taxpayers to jump through.
Amendment 3 ends the years of delay in the current system. This is an important reform that was passed the legislature by an overwhelming bipartisan majority and it has the support of a wide swath of business advocates and taxpayer defenders.
Amendment 3 is a big step toward righting the wrongs of the past and improving the lives of working families and job creators across Louisiana. Learn more at: www.ProtectTaxRefunds.com.
Daniel Erspamer
New Orleans