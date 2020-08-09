It was what the kids were doing that caught my attention.
Several weeks ago, down a nearby street, I saw some youngsters performing two ordinary, but meaningful, things: Playing basketball and riding their bikes.
This might not seem important, but after months of semi-confinement in their homes and unable to attend school due to the continuing health crisis, they — and countless others like them — were now beginning to act like normal children anywhere.
At first, they ventured out infrequently, but I’ve been observing them enjoying their outdoor activities, weather permitting, on an almost daily basis.
Momentarily untethered from their electronic gaming devices and from the often hypnotic power of the computer, the kids were behaving like free spirits rediscovering the pleasure of playing in their yard again. Staying inside was now reserved mostly for rainy days.
Incidentally, I’ve known that family for quite some time and have always been impressed by their friendliness and by the warmth they all share.
The father, a welder at one of the area sugar mills, spends as much time as possible with his three children, two boys aged 10 and 12, and a girl about 8.
In fact, he put up a basketball goal set next to their driveway for all of them to enjoy.
Last week while walking near their home, the boys and their father were shooting hoops on a bright Saturday morning.
It appeared that any existing cares or worries about anything had been cast aside.
Standing at a healthy distance from the group, I asked Doug, their dad, about any changes he had witnessed in his children, then and now. And by the way, we wore masks.
“Not long ago,” he replied, “the kids were restless and sometimes sassy with me.
“The boys, in particular, kept telling me that they needed to get out of the house.”
He added, “But now, even though I make them stay mostly in the yard and not go far on their bikes...they’re more calm.
“When they go with their momma to the store, they don’t even gripe about using masks. More important, their attitudes have improved and this thing (the pandemic) has in some kinda strange way...helped them to grow up. They ask me questions about it.”
While Doug and I spoke, J.H., the eldest boy got on his bike for a ride. When his younger brother followed, J.H. kept an eye on him, coaxing him towards the sidewalk and away from the road.
Just as the youngsters were now emerging from their “indoor detention,” I sensed that they were also acquiring a newfound maturity and an increased awareness of the present world — both good and bad — around them.
For them, anything was possible and no difficulties were insurmountable.
Maria Montessori, the famed educator, wrote, “If help and salvation are to come they can only come from the children, for the children are the makers of man.”
O.J. GONZALEZ is a native and resident of Jeanerette. He graduated from USL in printmaking and photography and his photographs have appeared in publications in Louisiana, Alaska, Canada, New Zealand and England.