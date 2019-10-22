A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia for Kerry Barrilleaux Armentor, 69, who passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in New Iberia.
Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum.
Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Kerry was born on June 29, 1950, to the late Sidney J. Barrilleaux Jr. and Annette Marie Broussard Barrilleaux. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family, traveling, working in her flower beds and helping others. She also enjoyed shopping and finding a good sale, winning at the casino and going on cruises.
Survivors include her husband, Sim J. Armentor of New Iberia; sons Craig J. Armentor of Parks and Ryan P. Armentor and wife Heather of Lafayette; sister Ellen B. Thomas and husband Fredy of New Iberia; brothers Sidney J. Barrilleaux III and wife Mary of New Iberia and Rody Barrilleaux and wife Gwen of New Iberia; grandchildren Simi J. Armentor and Tucker P. Armentor; mother-in-law Elsie Armentor; brothers-in-law Bill Armentor and wife, Deborah, Keith Armentor and wife, Patty and Farrell Armentor; and sister-in-law Michelle Armentor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Richard P. Barrilleaux; sister Diane B. Renard; her father-in-law Sim A. Armentor; and a nephew Jarod Michael Boudreaux.
Pallbearers will be Rody Barrilleaux, Farrell Armentor, Craig J. Armentor, Sidney Barrilleaux III, Keith Armentor and Ryan P. Armentor.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bill Armentor, Allen Badeaux and Russell Romero.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.