As I write this article, the weatherman is telling us that today is the first day of fall. Except for the days getting somewhat shorter, with a high temperature predicted to be 91 degrees today, believing that fall has indeed arrived takes a leap of faith. Despite the warm days remaining, this week our parish will celebrate the 2019 Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival, and soon the smell of the sugar mills processing the cane will be wafting through the air.
As our cane farmers begin the harvesting of a crop that is integral to the Louisiana economy, not all may be aware of the magnitude of the operations required to process those tall, green stalks of this tropical plant. In the 200-plus years since 1751 when sugar cane was brought to Louisiana by Jesuit priests, and crystallized into sugar in 1795 by Etienne de Bore, this major industry has grown to include over 400,000 acres of land in 22 parishes in Louisiana. Approximately 13 million tons of cane is processed yearly in the 11 raw sugar factories and two refineries in Louisiana.
Sugar, the sweet reward of this industry, not only flavors our food, but it is a pure carbohydrate and an important nutrient which supplies energy to the body. When water combines with sugar in baking, it maintains the soft and moist texture of cakes, muffins, brownies and other baked goods. Sugar is also needed in the fermentation of yeast, which causes bread to rise. Its origin is believed to date back to 8,000 B.C. when sugar cane juice was extracted from the plant in southeast Asia. Sugar cane granules are reported to have been extracted from the juice in India a little over two thousand years ago and the granules were further refined in India in the early centuries A.D.
In Louisiana, the sugar industry has an economic impact of $2 billion dollars annually to cane growers and raw sugar factories and an overall economic impact of $3 billion dollars. According to Blair Hebert, extension agent for the LSU Ag Center in Iberia Parish, agriculture in the parish is an industry which grosses over $100 million dollars annually. Sixty-five to 70 percent of that industry is in cane farming.
The sugar cane industry is vital to the economy of our state and parish. There are many factors that influence the success of this industry. Weather conditions, such as the heavy rains experienced in the 2018 harvesting season, can muddy fields to the extent that the fields and harvesting equipment used is damaged. The effects of the recent Hurricane Barry on the crop are yet to be determined, but according to Hebert, the perfect conditions hoped for in the coming months are cool weather with occasional rains. The height of the cane this season appears to be good, with good growth occurring this past month, and tests on the cane will soon begin to determine the sugar content. When good tonnage of cane combines with a good recoverable sugar content, the number of pounds of sugar per acre increases, resulting in a good crop. The price of sugar on the market can also be a factor, and Hebert reports those prices to be stable at this time.
Locally, sugar mills will begin receiving and grinding cane this week and next, and farmers are hopeful for a sweet and bountiful crop. With the harvesting of the cane and transporting it to the mills, much equipment is involved and cane farmers are committed to safety on the roads. Cane harvesters, tractors, cane carts and trucks will soon be seen on our roadways. Being considerate of the farmers and their vehicles as they labor long hours in this time-honored and important industry will help ensure the safety of all, as our families and economy reap its sweet rewards.
The following recipe is for one of my favorite treats found at the Sugar Cane Festival yearly, and often made by my mom, Jessie Fleming, to the delight of many neighborhood children.
Candied Red Apples
10 to 12 wood skewers
10 to 12 medium-sized red apples
3 cups sugar
2/3 cups water
1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 teaspoon lemon juice
15 whole cloves (optional)
1 to 2 teaspoons red food coloring
Stick skewers securely into stem end of apples. Combine sugar, cream of tartar, water, lemon juice and cloves in heavy saucepan. Stir over medium heat until sugar dissolves. Add food coloring. Boil without stirring to a temperature of 300 degrees, or the hard boil stage using a candy thermometer. Remove from heat. Skim out cloves, if used. Twist apples quickly in syrup. Set on buttered cookie sheet and allow to cool. Note: Best when eaten on same day as prepared.
CATHERINE WATTIGNY embraces the “joire de vivre” as a wife, mother and grandmother, inspired by her prior nursing experience with a new focus on good mental health for all.