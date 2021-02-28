LAFAYETTE — Tara Archibald couldn’t help but chuckle.
Eastern Illinois’ second-year softball coach had her focused and intense gameday mindset disrupted ever so slightly by the playful shenanigans of the coach standing across from her during the pregame lineup card exchange.
Normally, Archibald may mind someone cutting up right before first pitch but on this particular Tuesday evening she didn’t mind at all.
That’s because the coach that she fist bumped at home plate was none other than her own father — University of Louisiana’s Gerry Glasco.
“It was a special moment,” said Archibald who is in her second season at the helm of the Panthers. “Dad of course was cutting up and talking about something completely off topic. It was fun. With dad having such a huge impact on my career, it was cool to have that moment.”
It was a moment that was purely unexpected.
Archibald was scrambling to get her team a few games to play before the start of Ohio Valley Conference play in a few weeks.
“It came together by accident,” Archibald said. “I had one tournament canceled due to COVID and another one was cancelled. I knew I had to go get games.”
Archibald sent emails to coaches all across the Southeast. Southern University responded and the two teams set up a game for Monday.
Of course, when Glasco talked to his daughter for his daily phone call, Archibald told him the good news. That opened the door for Tuesday’s game.
“He goes ‘oh really?,” said Archibald of when she told her dad about the Southern game. “He said, ‘you should come play us.’ I said, `What if we come over for a practice?’”
The father declined that counter proposal and convinced his daughter to play his team. That game of course ended with a 9-0 run-ruled decision for Glasco’s team.
“She’s a hard loser,” Glasco jokingly said afterwards. “She doesn’t take losing well. I don’t like losing either.”
Tuesday’s game was not the first time the two have shared a moment on the diamond. Tara and her sister Geri Ann fell in love with softball at an early age, so much so that their father created a travel ball league for his girls to play in — even though he didn’t really know the sport all that well. That travel ball success led to an opportunity to serve as an assistant coach in college — first at the University of Georgia and then Texas A&M.
“Never in a million years,” said Glasco when asked if he thought he would coach against his daughter in college. “There was no plan for me to get into coaching in college. That was definitely nothing I would have dreamed about.”
What Glasco did allow himself to dream about was the coaching potential of his daughter Tara , who went on to become a star player at Southern Illinois before transitioning into coaching.
“I knew Tara had a special gift,” Glasco said. “I knew she was going to be a good coach. She was that kind of player.”
The father and daughter also coached together on University of Georgia coach Lu Harris-Champer’s staff from 2011 to 2014. The two were also joined by Tara’s younger sister Geri Ann Glasco, who played for the Bulldogs and earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Year honors.
Of course, Tuesday’s game was also a beautiful family moment for the two coaches, who suffered a terrible tragedy two years ago.
Geri Ann, who was serving as a volunteer assistant for the Ragin’ Cajuns, was killed in a multi-vehicle crash weeks before the start of the 2019 season.
That makes moments like abruptly scheduled midweek games even more treasured, and for Glasco another opportunity to show everyone that fatherly pride.
“I am extremely proud of my daughter for what she had accomplished,” Glasco said. “Excited about the future for her and her young team.”
RAYMOND PARTSCH III is a longtime sportswriter and radio broadcaster.