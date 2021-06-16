Letter to the Editor submissions have long served as one of the newspaper industry’s measurable metrics, providing a means by which to gauge community engagement. This space historically allowed readers a platform to voice their opinions, start thoughtful debates and incite change. Social media gives us the ability to publicize opinions at a near stream of consciousness. But here’s the thing, we are not Facebook. Our Letter to the Editor column should never read as a personal Twitter feed.
Though at times, the sheer volume of voices can be deafening, as an outlet for expression, the mass accessibility of social media is to be welcomed. What it has given us in immediacy it has lost in the opportunity to consume viewpoints thoughtfully with serious consideration. This is what the Letter to the Editor column allows that is unique — a space to ruminate and interrogate opinions with which we agree and disagree.
As a trusted and transparent news organization, we have a responsibility to our readers and to our community at large to make sure that these submissions uphold our standards. Regardless of our own views, what we publish should be thoughtful, valid and original. These are a few of the guidelines we enforce to ensure our standards are upheld. Writers are limited to one letter per month. Letters may be edited for length, accuracy and clarity, and should not exceed 200 words. Longer letters may be run at the discretion of the editor. Anonymous letters will not be published. Be brief, be accurate and no name-calling.
I hope this is taken as it is intended, as an encouragement to all readers to utilize this platform for what it is, a space to start important conversations and healthy discourse within our community.
It’s time to tell us what’s been on your mind.
SHANNA DICKENS is publisher of The Daily Iberian.