Let’s be honest, Roger Goodell is known for being petty.
From “Deflategate” to “Bountygate,” and any other “gates” in between for that matter, the longstanding and much maligned commissioner of the NFL has no issue throwing shade with either his words or his perfectly written punishments on NFL letterhead towards teams, players, owners, mascots, vendors — well you get the point. Goodell gleefully wields his power and does so without any thought of the repercussions that his decisions, or lack thereof, may impact on any of the 32 teams that make up the NFL.
That said, what occurred during last weekend’s NFL Draft is not his fault even though the firestorm that was ignited was because something he uttered.
Despite having the experience done virtually due to COVID-19 concerns, the NFL Draft went fairly smoothly for the commissioner with the exception of butchering a few names here like K’Lavon Chaisson and Tua Tagovailoa.
Outside of some snafus with names there were really no technical glitches, as many executive and media members expected there to be, with the whole process. Then came the second round of the draft on Friday night.
Goodell stood up in his basement, looked right into the camera and stated the following: “With the 39th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft the Miami Dolphins select Robert Hunt, tackle, Louisiana-Lafayette.”
With that announcement from Goodell, the dreams of one young man became a reality as Hunt hugged family and friends back home in east Texas. What Goodell’s words, in particular just one word, also did was throw a tanker truck of fuel on the fire of a petty feud between Ragin’ Cajun fans and essentially every other fan base in the Bayou State.
Ever since the University of Southwestern Louisiana (USL) opted to change its name to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette more than a decade ago there has been a war over words.
For years, the athletic program tried earnestly promoting itself as Louisiana or the University of Louisiana and not the dreaded ULL or UL Lafayette which causes much disdain in the hearts of Ragin’ Cajuns fans.
Don’t believe me? Just go take a peek online and you will see.
For years, Cajuns fans would fight with others around the state that the academic institution was technically UL Lafayette but the athletics were known as Louisiana. They would cite the fact that all mighty university in Baton Rouge is actually called Louisiana State University and Agricultural and Mechanical College but for athletics it is known as LSU.
So what’s the big deal?
Well the other schools weren’t having the new branding initiative. Many of the other athletic programs, and the news outlets that covered them, refused to refer to them as anything but ULL or Louisiana-Lafayette or Louisiana at Lafayette. They openly bashed it. Whether it was the program’s insistence on being referred to as Louisiana, the fact that it came off as pretentious to be referred to that way or just a stubbornness to change, the other athletic programs and media members were not budging.
ULM even went as far as to continually try to block the athletic program from branding itself that way by applying to be referenced the same way. Now that is some a prime example of Grade A pettiness with an archrival, which I applaud by the way.
This exhausting war of words went on for years until finally the Sun Belt Conference agreed to refer to the Ragin’ Cajun athletic programs as Louisiana back in 2017. That paved the way for some — key word some — news outlets to begin referring to the team that way, and even some of the teams in the state, or refer to them as the Ragin’ Cajuns to get around the whole naming drama.
But those old beefs never truly go away as Goodell’s announcement proved last weekend. Immediately social media was aghast over the supposed gaffe and then both sides of the war got into the action.
A friend of mine quote tweeted an announcement about Ragin’ Cajuns star Michael Jacquet signing an undrafted free agent deal with Philadelphia. He wrote “that culture hashtag won’t fly. There are 2 L’s in ULL.”
I asked him, an LSU grad and die-hard Tiger fan, why did he feel that was necessary? Why be so petty? I mean LSU just had the most heralded season in college football history, the team won the national title and the quarterback hoisted the Heisman. So why take time out to throw shade about an undrafted rookie free agent contract?
His response, “I guess it’s different for people who didn’t grow up here.”
Even when things are at their best, like tying the record for most draft picks by one team in a single draft, Tiger fans feel inspired to pounce on Cajun fans.
Did I miss where UL is a rival to LSU? Because they are not and I say this not as a graduate of either school, by the way.
They are not really rivals. If anything, the Cajuns fans have a little brother mentality when it comes to LSU, which makes it all the more surprising when the purple and gold fans feel the need to bash the little brother.
Is the team being referred to as the University of Louisiana really a threat? Because it shouldn’t be. I mean the University of Alabama concerns itself with only what Auburn does and vice versa. They do not care about what UAB or South Alabama does. Why should Tiger fans care what Cajun fans do?
What is even crazier is that LSU fans find themselves in an unholy alliance with fans of Louisiana Tech or ULM. Now mind you, those same fan bases were blasting “bandwagon” fans at their own schools for supporting or cheering on LSU during its title run a few months ago. But they put that beef aside for a rumble with UL. I guess the enemy of my enemy is my friend.
It all so petty and an absolutely waste of time.
Institutions of higher learning have long histories of changing their names. For example, the Louisiana Industrial Institute became the Louisiana Polytechnic Institute before finally becoming Louisiana Tech University.
After nearly four decades, the Southwestern Louisiana Institute of Liberal and Technical Learning transformed into the University of Southwestern Louisiana before becoming University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
So what if UL at Lafayette wants to be known as Louisiana? Honestly. Is anyone going to mistake the Ragin’ Cajuns for the Tigers of LSU or the Warhawks of ULM? The answer is no.
For years as a sports reporter working in Alexandria and Monroe, I referred to them as University of Louisiana at Lafayette on first reference and then just called them Ragin’ Cajuns after that. It was just that simple.
I didn’t change that until the conference and NCAA started referring to them as the University of Louisiana. I am proud to report that I didn’t lose a minute of sleep over handling the issue either way.
Yet, many rational and good people in this state refuse to embrace yours truly’s indifference about the name drama. Even when LSU, UL and Louisiana Tech have historic seasons (as they all did last year), the fans and scribes would rather pull out those Twitter pitchforks and torches and get to stabbing and burning one another.
So it doesn’t look like we are coming together anytime soon on that subject but maybe we can at least agree on one thing. That we all don’t care for the NFL Commissioner. We can all toast to that, can’t we? Well, can’t we?
RAYMOND PARTSCH III is host of RP3 and Company on 103.7 The Game and a former longtime sportswriter.