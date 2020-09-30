Bo Pelini was apparently the one that got away.
The always-fiery Pelini proudly wore his emotions on his sleeve (real men scream in public, you know) which awakened a passionate purpose inside the purple and gold lady known as LSU. Pelini helped fill a void in her heart that had been there since her former passion-filled flame Nick Saban walked out on the Tigers for a tanned floozy in South Florida.
With the screaming support – sorry I mean loving support -- of boyfriend Bo, LSU reclaimed her rightful crown as the very best college football program not only in the Southeastern Conference but the entire nation. As the confetti fell inside the Superdome that night, it seemed like their love would last forever.
The relationship — like so many school romances — sadly didn’t last. The two parted ways in amicable fashion as Pelini had a great opportunity in the land of corn while LSU had no desire to leave its home of Baton Rouge.
The two former lovers soon drifted apart and that seemed to be end of the story — and fans were left with daydreaming of the good ole’ days when Bo and LSU held hands.
Then the two were unexpectedly reunited this January.
The Tigers had just wrapped up the greatest season in college football history, a relationship in which LSU would be bestowed with more bling than the Cash Money Army or Navy for that matter. The Tigers were once again the belle of the ball — the most respected, coveted and desired program in the country.
LSU had its pick of the litter and could have called on any one of dozens — if not hundreds — of gentlemen to become its latest defensive coordinator.
That’s when LSU decided to hook up with an old flame — at the cost of $2.3 million per year.
It didn’t matter that Bo’s dreams didn’t materialize into reality. That his “passion” cost him his opportunity in Nebraska, sullied his reputation with college administrators, coaches, players and members of the media. It didn’t matter that he was forced to take a job in purgatory at Youngstown State, where he was hired by a former disgraced head coach in Jim Tressel, now Youngstown’s president.
I mean at first glance, it seemed that a Victoria Secret’s model with a doctorate in astrophysics was settling for her old high boyfriend that she hadn’t seen in more than a decade. You know, the one dude who has a suspended license and spends his weekends smoking heaters and drinking cheap beer outside the old high school stadium while wearing his letterman’s jacket.
None of that mattered because this was Bo.
Gone was the quiet and stuffy Dave Aranda. Who needed the efficiency of having your defense ranked in the Top 25 in the NCAA total defense three of the past four years, ranked in the Top 20 in sacks three of those years and helped produce/develop numerous first and second-round draft picks?
The 3-4 defense is for dorks, anyways, right? LSU needed intensity, a pass rush and the vaunted and attacking 4-3 defense.
It didn’t matter that in Bo’s final four seasons coaching at the FBS level, which was five years ago, he never had a defense fare better than No. 35 in total defense, and three of those years ranked between 48 and 84 in sacks.
It didn’t matter because Bo and LSU were reunited, and it felt so good.
A few weeks ago, LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said, “We will be in a four-man front, attacking the ball. Doing things LSU players like to do, not overthinking and overplaying.” Who needs thinking players right?
Ed Orgeron added during preseason practice that “we are so much better on defense right now than any part of the season last year.”
That of course made everyone feel tingly inside. Then came the season opener against unranked Mississippi State.
Bo’s vaunted defense gave up an SEC single-game record of 623 passing yards — with an astounding 383 yards of that coming after the catch. The Tigers’ youthful secondary, which was without All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. due to illness, was torched as the defense couldn’t stop a simple wheel route. Did Bo help his defense by making the adjustment and switching from the tight man coverage to a zone? Of course not. Why would he?
LSU wanted an attacking, pressuring defense from a man who wears his emotions on his sleeve and has a passion for yelling and reputation for stubbornness. That’s exactly what Bo delivered on Saturday as the Tigers forced four turnovers and five sacks … and oh yeah, the most passing yards ever surrendered in SEC play.
Can Bo turn around the defense? Will they get better as the season progresses? Are he and Orgeron a better fit than Coach O and Aranda? The answer is yes to all those questions.
But let’s be honest. Whether it is in football or in love, there’s a reason why old flames shouldn’t be reignited — because the relationship wasn’t meant to last and no matter how many pairs of rose-colored glasses you wear it will never be what it once was.
Maybe if LSU wasn’t wearing those glasses its defense wouldn’t still be scored on.
Raymond Partsch III is a longtime sportswriter and radio broadcaster.