The College Football Playoff is like a South Florida timeshare — an ulcer-inducing spray-tanned scam.
From the outside looking in, the CFP feels like a lovely vacation home with scenic ocean views, spacious living quarters and high-end amenities — a luxurious college football experience.
The reality for Group of Five teams is that that vacation promised in the glossy brochure and PowerPoint sales pitch ends the same way every single year — never getting what is promised.
Instead, the Group of Five teams get stuck with a dirty broom-closet size room with an industrial warehouse view, and only available on a random Tuesday in March.
The whole thing stinks much like that timeshare bathroom.
The College Football Playoff is designed, crafted and enforced for the Power 5 conferences — the big boys of the sport. There is no need to waste anymore of your time arguing the merits of having an undefeated Cincinnati or Coastal Carolina in the playoffs instead of a one-loss Texas A&M team.
The playing field is supposedly even but that is fraudulent.
Anyone who has covered the sport already knew this.
For years under the old BCS system, the best teams from the Group of Five were regulated to non-title games because their schedules were not as daunting as those from the SEC or Big 10. Even when they did defeat a team from a “power” conference — as Boise State, TCU and Utah did — it didn’t matter because then those teams couldn’t get Power 5 teams to schedule them for non-conference games because they were actually a threat to beat them. That changed for TCU and Utah when they were folded into Power 5 conferences during expansion nearly a decade ago.
Hope sprung up during this COVD-19 impacted season.
With the Pac-12 and Big Ten initially opting out of the season, and the Big 12 not having Oklahoma carry them into another CFP beatdown, it seemed the door had finally been opened for a team from the Group of Five to finally crash the playoff party in its seventh year.
Even with those two conferences jumping back into the fold late, the Group of Five had a handful of quality teams. Cincinnati from the American Athletic Conference, University of Louisiana and Coastal Carolina out of the Sun Belt — which by the way went 3-0 against the Big 12 this season — and independent BYU.
Yet, as the weeks have passed, those teams remain behind one loss or even two-loss teams from Power 5 conferences. The latest rankings slammed the door on any chance of the Group of Five breaking through and finally getting to enjoy that nice room.
Cincinnati dropped from No. 7 to No. 8 in the rankings, Coastal Carolina, which defeated BYU in a battle of undefeated teams on three days’ notice, rose only to No. 13, and then there is the University of Louisiana coming in at No. 19.
The Ragin’ Cajuns’ lone loss is a 3-point defeat to those Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. UL has the most impressive non-conference win after defeating Iowa State by 17 points in Ames, Iowa. Yet, the Cyclones out of the Big 12 with their two losses have climbed to No. 7.
That’s right, a good team with two losses from a down Big 12 has a better chance of getting into the CFP than the team that beat them or a team with a pair of Top 25 victories on its resume.
This is an indictment of either incompetence or corruption from the CFP committee. The members are either not actually watching games, allowing their own Power 5 biases to shine through, or are making a conscious effort to prop up the premier conferences despite the quality of the product not warranting it.
The best Coastal Carolina or UL or Cincinnati can hope for is that they are the highest ranked team from the pool of teams not allowed to eat at the big kid’s table. That at least gives them a spot in this year’s New Year’s Six bowl game (Cotton Bowl Classic) against a Power 5 opponent and a chance to pull off the upset like Houston did in 2015 and UCF in 2017.
Which is kind of like being allowed to use the timeshare pool for one hour before it’s actually drained and disinfected. Who’s ready to book their timeshare trip?
RAYMOND PARTSCH III is a longtime sportswriter and radio broadcaster.