Football was supposed to save us.
During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, we sports fans all kept telling ourselves over and over again that the deadly virus would soon subside — or to use the popular phrase of the time — that we as a society would soon “flatten the curve” and get back to normalcy.
Yes, sports seasons had stunningly either been suspended, or in the case of the NCAA winter and spring sports, cancelled outright, but once we got past the Fourth of July we would have NFL rookie mini-camp, then the start of training camp, fall camp for college programs and of course the circus of Southeastern Conference Media Days which was to be held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Football was going to save us.
Even when the NBA was forced to reboot its season in a bubble city environment at Walt Disney World or when we began to get frustrated by the petty, and very public, labor negotiations in Major League Baseball we didn’t allow ourselves to be discouraged. Football was going to save us.
There was no reason to panic or be filled with dread because no matter what we believed that football would save us from this sports purgatory. The spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the country though has brought us to the brink of the possibility that football at all levels (pro, college and high school) may be taken away from us. The supposed savior will become just another victim.
The Big 10 conference this past week made an announcement that it will go to a conference-only schedule for the upcoming season. Reports are that the Pac-12 and ACC will soon follow suit. The mighty SEC, where if you remember everything “just means more,” will be meeting on Monday to discuss its game plan for the fall.
This of course will have a devastating domino effect on college football.
Yes, those marquee matchups between Power 5 conference teams will not be played this season but the real damage lies elsewhere. The biggest casualty will be the “money games” for the Group of Five conferences.
Those often maligned matchups where a team from one of the Group of Five conference (Sun Belt, American, MAC, Conference-USA and Mountain West) receive a sizable paycheck (usually in the $800,000 to $1.5 million range) to come and play a team from one of the Power 5 conferences (Big 10, Pac-12, ACC, SEC and Big 12).
For example this upcoming season, Louisiana Tech was to play at Baylor of the Big 12 in September while the University of Louisiana was set to play at Missouri of the SEC in November.
That paycheck can count to roughly five percent of the budget of a Group of Five program. During a calendar year in which athletic department revenue is down, and lower-tier sports are being cut across the country, that is a sizable chunk of revenue that would be lost.
But then what happens if those Group of Five teams opt to go the route of playing conference-only games as well — then any games scheduled with team from the FCS level would be eliminated.
That means no paycheck (albeit a smaller one but no less important for those schools) for the likes of Northwestern State playing at Tulsa or McNeese State traveling east on I-10 to open up the season at UL Lafayette. Southern University has already been forced to cancel the first two games of its season and The Bayou Classic between Southern and arch rival Grambling State may not be played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this year.
This on top of no one having any clue whatsoever if fans, and the money their ticket/concession purchases generate, will even be allowed inside those stadiums. Will the capacity at stadiums be capped at 50 percent? 30 percent? 15 percent? How will the college determine who gets in and who doesn’t? And will people even still want to come to a live sporting event in droves?
As we head towards August there is vastly more uncertainty — not less — when it comes to college football.
Even the Teflon Don of sports — the NFL — is beginning to show chinks in its armor. The league has already canceled the Hall of Fame Game, rescheduled its Hall of Fame ceremony, canceled two preseason games for each team, and has mandated that each home stadium tarp off the first eight rows to protect players from interaction with fans.
The Baltimore Ravens, a legit Super Bowl contender with the league’s reigning MVP, announced this week that they would cap capacity for home games at a mere 14,000. Don’t be surprised if the rest of league soon follows suit.
The high school football season in Louisiana appears to be even more vulnerable.
With the state still in Phase 2, football teams can’t even practice like they want to or need to due to protocols. Additionally, most programs didn’t have a spring season which means that most programs are already behind the eight ball.
Then there is the question whether or not they will even play games.
Senate Education Chairman Cleo Fields caused a firestorm this past week when he wrote a letter to the state’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education recommending the board cancel fall sports in grades K-12.
Governor John Bel Edwards and dozens of state lawmakers have come out against that plan, and LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine released a statement saying that the state was committed to having sports in the fall.
But how are we going to have football if the players aren’t allowed to come into contact with one another? Will it be flag football? And unlike college and pro which can survive no fans in the stands due to massive television contracts, high schools depend on the revenue from the gate to fund their athletic programs. If fans are not allowed — or at best at a minimal capacity — how can schools survive?
We weren’t supposed to have to answer any of these questions. The virus was supposed to have come and gone, and football was going to help us forget about how dreadful sports have been in 2020. But as we are finding out, not even football is strong enough to save us from this seemingly never ending sports purgatory.
Raymond Partsch III is a longtime sportswriter and radio broadcaster.