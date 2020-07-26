Did Dak Prescott talk about bad about somebody’s mama?
Prescott must have told someone that their beloved and nurturing mother was not only an obese hippo but also one who fell down and hit every branch of the ugly tree. That’s the only legitimate reason for the hatred that is continually being spewed about the franchise quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.
It all began a few months ago, when reports were being leaked that Prescott wanted to be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.
Prescott reportedly turned down a $105 million deal last season and then another lucrative offer this spring. The reported sticking point was not the total money but the length of the contract.
So the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on their star Pro Bowl quarterback with Prescott guaranteed to receive $31.4M in 2020.
Everyone from fans — and just not fans of Cowboys — to the shouting talking heads on morning talk shows — expressed outrage over Prescott not signing the Cowboys’ offer. The critiques ranged from “Dak isn’t worth that money” and the knee-jerk response of every armchair quarterback “Dak is not an elite quarterback.”
Let’s start with those nonsense arguments.
Dak does not have to be an “elite quarterback” to receive elite money because that is not how the modern NFL operates. Quarterbacks are worth whatever the market warrants. Ryan Tannehill, Carson Wentz, Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins are all ranked in the Top 10 of highest paid quarterbacks based on average annual salary. Are any of those considered elite?
The answer you are searching for is resounding NO!
In four seasons, Prescott is 40-24 overall as a starter, has taken the Cowboys to the playoffs twice, won a postseason game and is coming off a career year for passing yards (4,902) and touchdown passes (30). The former fourth-round draft pick (No. 135 overall) accomplished all of that while playing on a rookie contract that paid him a total of $3.6 million.
Both Goff and Wentz (who were drafted No. 1 and 2 in the same draft class as Prescott) locked up four-year extensions before the 2019 season. Goff’s deal includes $110 million guaranteed while Wentz has $108M guaranteed.
Yet, Prescott shouldn’t ask for more?
Not only has he had outplayed his contract, he also is the best quarterback of his draft class despite being a mid-round pick.
Before you start telling me how great Wentz is let’s look at the other QBs from that draft — trust me I will get to the brittle signal caller soon enough.
It is easy to pick on say fellow mid-round picks Jacoby Brissett (No. 91), Cody Kessler (No. 93), Connor Cook (No. 104) and Cardale Jones (No. 139 overall) for being clearly inferior players to Dak.
Kessler and Cook went from brief starters to the practice squad in no time, while Jones never became a starter before playing in the rebooted and quickly shuttered XFL this past spring — as did Cook. Brissett has been a serviceable starter for Indianapolis but is now back to being a backup after the Colts signed Philip Rivers in free agency.
No, the real comparison should come from the first four quarterbacks selected in that draft. Remember Christian Hackenberg? No? Well he was taken out of Penn State in the second round by the New York Jets (No. 51) and was a huge bust. After two short years, Hackenberg became a traveling practice squad player who was last seen in the now defunct Alliance of American Football. Remember the AAF? Think XFL but with worse football and run like a payday loan spot that is located in an old fast food restaurant.
Even worse than Hackenberg was Paxton Lynch, who was selected out of Memphis (No. 26) in the first round and dubbed Denver’s newly-minted franchise quarterback (they have had plenty of those since Peyton Manning retired). After two years of poor play and injuries, Lynch found himself as a practice squad player and is now barely hanging on as a backup in Pittsburgh.
Then there are the two quarterbacks taken No. 1 and No. 2 overall that year.
Goff and Wentz have those stereotypical intangibles scouts have long coveted (big arms and big frames as the two are 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-5, which explains where they were drafted). In addition, each signal caller has been paired up with offensive guru-geniuses in head coaches (Sean McVay and Doug Pederson).
Yet, Prescott has a better completion percentage than both (65.8 to Goff’s 62.4 and Wentz’ 63.8), has thrown for more yards (15,778 to Goff’s 14,219 and Wentz’ 14,191). Prescott also has a TD-INT ratio of 97-36 while Goff is at 87-42 and Wentz is 97-35. Prescott also has 1,221 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns.
Prescott is a better and more consistent quarterback than Goff and is at least equal to Wentz. But Prescott is a better running threat and he stays healthy, something Wentz has struggled with.
Dak did all of that while being coached by the long-maligned Jason Garrett. Now he gets to be coached and developed by Mike McCarthy, who coached Aaron Rodgers to a league MVP and Super Bowl championship.
Part of the criticisms is because Prescott is the quarterback of one of the most recognized sports franchises in the world — and one of the most hated. The revered TV analyst Tony Romo dealt with the same nonsense when he played for the Cowboys so it comes with the territory.
But come on.
Prescott is ascending as a quarterback and has improved each season he has been in the league. He also is known as a great leader in the locker room, is a humble young man who gives back to his community and keeps his name off the back page of gossip rags and out of the police reports.
What’s not to love?
There is quarterback playing right now that Prescott could turn into if he is paired with the right offensive-minded coach. This particular quarterback was not considered an elite quarterback after his four seasons as a starter.
In fact, this quarterback only threw more than 3,500 yards once in four years, never eclipsed more than 27 touchdowns, was overshadowed by a star running back too and had his team draft his replacement while he was still playing.
That quarterback was Drew Brees.
Brees was a good quarterback with San Diego but no anyone considered him to be elite — especially his own team that franchised tagged his last season there. The shoulder injury allowed the Chargers to turn to Rivers and in large-part future league MVP and Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson (who is far superior to Ezekiel Elliot), Brees meanwhile found a new home in New Orleans with the Saints and first-year head coach Sean Payton and the rest is history.
Will Prescott become a record-setting Super Bowl-winning quarterback and future Pro Football Hall of Famer? That remains to be seen but what he has proven that he is worth being paid as a franchise quarterback regardless of all the hatred that is spewed his way.
Raymond Partsch III is a longtime sportswriter and radio broadcaster.