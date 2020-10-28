I’m sure that when Bob Dylan wrote the words to the song, “The Times They Are A-Changing,” recorded in 1963 and released as the title track of the album by the same name in 1964, he never could have foreseen the changes that were to take place in 2020. The themes found in his songs chronicled the social struggles and political unrest of those times, and while our country still faces those challenges in these present days, our world is now experiencing a new challenge, that of the pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus. It is interesting to note, however, that some of these profound changes that have impacted the lives of our people over time can be discovered in other areas of the written word. In cookbooks and recipes composed through the ages, one can find directions for not only maintaining nutrition, but for navigating life’s rough waters over the centuries.
A copy of “The Woman’s Suffrage Cookbook,” a recent gift from our soon-to-be new daughter-in-law, Katie, was written to raise funds for the women’s suffrage movement and published in 1886. This campaign to win the right for women to vote began in the 1820s to 1830s, well before the Civil War, and took nearly 100 years. It resulted in the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States on August 18, 1920. The Preface of the book, copyrighted in 1886, states its mission. It was to serve as “a practical, reliable authority on cookery, housekeeping, and care of the sick, especially adapted to family use.” It was also said to contain tips for plain living and high thinking. The book was stated to have a notable list of contributors, among them Julia Ward Howe, a social activist for the women’s suffrage movement, and author of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic”. Recipes found in the book were for preparing classics like “Rebel Soup,” “Election Cake,” or “Gravy as Mother Did It.” Also included was a section entitled “Eminent Opinions on Woman Suffrage.”
A few years ago, in a British bookstore outside of Dallas, I found a reproduction of a book titled, “War-Time Cookery to Save Fuel and Food Value”. It stated on the cover that it was “issued in the National Food Campaign Exhibition in 1940”. Britain had already been drawn into World War II, and the recipes contained in this little book were written to provide adequate nutrition from food products which were available. Ingredients such as potato suet paste, an unfamiliar product in today’s cooking, were used in a recipe for potato pie, which also called for flour, chopped suet, a hard white animal fat, and baking powder and salt. After the United States entered the war in 1941, rationing began in 1942 and placed limits on the purchases of sugar, meat, cheese, and coffee. Ration cookbooks encouraged cooks to be creative and make nutritious meals out of limited ingredients. Patriotic messages were woven into the cookbooks, and homemade bread, which could fill out slim meals, became a staple on kitchen tables. It is interesting to note that bread-making in today’s homes has seen a resurgence in many quarantine kitchens this year.
My latest cookbook acquisition is that of Ina Garten’s book, “Modern Comfort Food.” This New York Times best-selling author, also known as the Barefoot Contessa, has published many popular cookbooks over the years, but the timing for writing this book was during the global pandemic. In the preface of the book she writes of the universal desire for comforting food during times of uncertainty and financial and political stress. Though comfort foods may be an individual choice, they often bring back memories of childhood. Chicken soup, grilled ham and cheese and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are but a few of the dishes considered to be American comfort food. In Ina’s book, she enhances these traditional recipes by adding chutney and extra sharp white cheddar to her grilled cheese sandwiches, and turns classic chicken soup into chicken pot pie soup with the addition of ingredients such as leeks, carrots, frozen peas and pearl onions.
In the turbulent waters of these times, we can look forward to the upcoming holidays of Thanksgiving and Christmas, with their traditional , time-honored recipes, to assist us in continuing to navigate our days.
The following recipe is one that will bring back favorite memories with the sweet aroma of fall spices.
Gateau Sirop (Syrup Cake)
1 ½ cups sugar
1 scant cup vegetable oil
1 cup pure cane syrup
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup boiling water
2 tsp. baking soda
1 ½ tsp. ground ginger
½ tsp. ground cloves
½ tsp. ground cinnamon
2 ½ cups flour, (sifted before measuring)
2 eggs, well beaten
Pinch of salt
1. In mixing bowl, using a whisk, combine the sugar, oil, syrup and vanilla.
2. Dissolve the baking soda in the boiling water. Add it to the sugar and syrup mixture.
3. Add ginger, cloves and cinnamon. Gradually add the sifted flour, eggs, and salt. Stir until thoroughly mixed.
4. Pour into a greased 9x13 inch baking pan and bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or until top springs back or a toothpick inserted in top comes out clean.
CATHERINE WATTIGNY embraces the “jour de vivre” as a wife, mother and grandmother, inspired by her prior nursing experience with a new focus on good mental health for all.