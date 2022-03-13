First Hawg Fight of ’22 scheduled for March 23; meeting Tuesday

The Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series is scheduled to kick off March 23.
With that date fast approaching, WN Hawg Fights BTS veteran director Mike Sinitiere has planned a preseason meeting to be held at 6 p.m. this Tuesday at Billeaud’s III in Broussard. Hawg Fighters who attend can pay the entry fee early and fill out paperwork necessary for each bass angler to be eligible to fish, Sinitiere said last week.
Also, he said, attendees have a chance to go over the rules and regulations and discuss any issues or concerns.
The early signup period and registration Tuesday will save time in the hour or two before the 5:30 p.m. start March 23.
One major change this season is that after the regular-season opener March 23 at Marsh Field Boat Landing, the location for the next tournament will be decided with one vote per team as they sign up, Sinitere said. They probably will have three choices to choose among each time.
Sinitiere, in his fifth year as the circuit’s director, said he is ready for the upcoming campaign of every-other-Wednesday mini-bass tournaments.
“Yes. I still enjoy it. It’s a lot of work but I’m excited for the new season,” he said.
After March 23, the popular evening bass tournaments are scheduled for April 6, April 20, May 11, May 25, June 8, June 22, July 6, July 20, Aug. 3, Aug. 17 and Aug. 31. The WN Hawg Fights BTS Classic is scheduled to be held Sept. 11.
To qualify for the Classic, teams must fish at least seven regular-season tournaments.
The WN Hawg Fights BTS board lost a member when Zach Suit and his wife, Melinda Green Suit, relocated to Denton, Texas, in August. Suit’s seat was filled by another accomplished young local bass fisherman, Brad Romero of New Iberia.
Romero joins Jean Trahan of Lafayette, Gregory Bourque of St. Martinville and Jacob Shoopman of New Iberia on the board with Sinitiere.
Hawg Fighters have weathered two straight years of coronavirus-related restrictions. As those ease into the background, another issue surfaced a few months ago with rising gas prices across the nation.
Those fuel costs have an effecton transportation and boating. But will they cut down on WN Hawg Fight BTS attendance every other Wednesday?
“I think it’s going to affect some out-of-town tournaments, like Toledo Bend or Rayburn (Lake Sam Rayburn in Texas). Locals, I don’t think so much. It’ll definitely cut down on running around, scouting,” he said.
WN Hawg Fights BTS participation in each tournament should remain close to normal despite skyrocketing gas prices, he added, rather than decline.
“I don’t think it will because it’s such a short time and area to fish — 2-2 ½ hours. You don’t have to run as much. So, no, I don’t think it’ll affect participation. But it is concerning,” he said.
He anticipates approximately 25 boats will fish the opener on March 23.
Cousins Braxton Resweber and Austin Theriot, both of St. Martinville, charge into the 2022 season as defending Angler(s) of the Year from 2021.
They warmed up for the fast-approaching WN Hawg Fights BTS season with a big win Feb. 26 in the Legends on the Lake tournament at Lake Fausse Pointe.
“I don’t think there will be a runaway (AOY) this year. There’s great competition,” Sinitiere said.
The defending WN Hawg Fights BTS Classic champions are Sinitiere and Mike O’Brien, both of New Iberia.
They also had the hot hand earlier this year when they teamed up Feb. 19 to win the Louisiana Bass Cats Open out of Marsh Field Boat Landing.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.