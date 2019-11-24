With the winter, comes the patchy darkness in my head — it sometimes seeps in through the sunshine of my life just as the cold air sometimes quietly creeps beneath the back door. I can’t help it, it just does. I suppose it comes with this age, this time when you have lived for these many years and have been both a participant and a spectator of many events along the way. Some of the “events” have been wonderful, some have been somber. All have been effective and have gathered eternally on the shelves of my life.
Most days, the shiny and bright occasions encapsulate my thoughts and enrich my days but sometimes the broken keepsakes of life come into focus, for whatever reason, and they direct me. Today is that day. Like you, I have many blessings, the grandest one being my family, but also, like you, there have been times when my world was broken. These impending days of winter seem to remind me. I write this because, alongside of winter, are the “holidays” and as shiny and bright as they may be for some, they can cast shadows of barrenness for others. We should all be aware and supportive.
Thankfully, the sun has come out after the sudden and killing dip of winter and things are bright again, life ebbs and flows. The fronts are struggling to find their way into this delta and change is in the air for certain. The ground is mottled with intensely colored leaves and the woods are tinted with ambers and burgundies, all under an azure sky that darkens suddenly now instead of the slow dimming brilliance of the summer one. Nature is busy preparing this glorious season and the new moon will rise, once again, on the 26th.
The woods will soon be draped with cobwebs that will extend over the paths — masterpieces in the early fall mornings with dew outlining their shapes and emphasizing their details — little Rembrandts of the night. They will remind me of chalk artist in today’s cities, working so hard to create, only to be dissolved by a certain looming force of nature — yet doing this work all over again the next day, knowing the inevitable result.
These days of autumn will roll out like a tapestry rug — each hour offering something different than the one before — like the chapters of our lives, unfolding and delivering little pieces of art that delight us and then disappear into the morning light. The next day, if we look with open eyes, we will see yet another masterpiece beginning, a wonderful moment to add to the shelves of our lives.
I hope you can find those moments to look forward to within this holiday season, that is abruptly upon us, whether it is a child coming home for the holidays, a trip you may take or, simply, a ripe orange in your backyard. Try not to lose focus in the turmoil of the season for they could be there for you when you may need to dispel the patchy darkness of winter — they will give you warmth.
I extend heartfelt good wishes to you for Thanksgiving and encouragement to be grateful for all you have and feel much happiness throughout these beautiful days of autumn. But most importantly, I extend inspiration that we can all be supportive of those who may feel empty during these times of family, friends and festivities, that we can be the light in someone’s darkness.
PAMELA SHENSKY is a wife and mom to five.