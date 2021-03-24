“She’s pretty fearless.” That’s how one of Ellen Fucich’s references described her to me during our Zoom call. Those three words summed up everything I was looking for in a Teche Life Reporter. When the position became vacant I was looking for a very specific person to fill the role. It needed to be someone who understands and loves this region, and who knows how to relate the stories of the Teche Area to the readership who loves it every bit as much. After all, when your beat is the food and faith of south Louisiana … you can’t phone it in.
“I’m thrilled to become the Teche Life Reporter for The Daily Iberian,” says Fucich. “I love people, and love to hear their stories. I’ll do my best to tell them with love and humor.”
Fucich has called Iberia Parish home since 1981. In that time she has been affiliated with multiple local organizations. She is presently involved with The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, IPAL and Cite des Arts in Lafayette, where she currently has a role playing a nun in the production of “Drinking Habits.” For nine years she has served as a Storyteller for the Vermilion Parish Library’s Family Time Reading Time, an LEH program to promote family literacy. Fucich is married to her highschool sweetheart, who she was reunited with after 30 years.
Fucich’s resume covers the content creation gamut from various forms of media to all corners of the marketing realm. During the interview process, I had a feeling that she would be great at this job. But more importantly it was immediately clear to me that she would have an absolute blast in this role. Fucich has been a part of our team for barely two full weeks and we are already immensely appreciative of the stories she has brought to the table...as well as her love for bold patterns and her impressive collection of Converse.
Oh, and it’s pronounced Few-sitch.
SHANNA DICKENS is publisher of The Daily Iberian and Acadiana Lifestyle.