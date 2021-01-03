Last year, by all accounts, was one to forget and with 2021 finally and officially here, it’s a time to look forward to, because frankly, after last year, we need it.
With a new year comes new opportunities, new things to look forward to, new challenges await for people in New Iberia and its surrounding areas.
Change is always good. Though it may scare some, it’s needed in the long run. Despite views on a touchy subject, we have new political leaders who will do their best in a very trying time to make our lives better. It’s what’s best for everyone.
And with this new year brings new beginnings. Life will hopefully go back to normal. Think of the times you’ll get to be with your friends again. Think about going to the movies again. It’s funny how you take the little things for granted, but those are a few to look forward to. And there are plenty more to come.
With everything that has happened these last eight or nine months, with the pandemic it’s understandable why we approach this new year with trepidation and caution. We all want things the way they were before. It’s understandable to be nervous because every time you step outside your door, it could change your life forever. But we should also think about the good that can come with this new year.
The best thing about life is that it’s always darkest before dawn and your page will turn.
So if you take anything from this, take that the people here, people everywhere for that matter, always seem to bounce back. Our will is strong, and so is our perseverance. We are tested and we come out on top.
We will get through this, and we will be better for it.