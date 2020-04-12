The state’s waterfowl study leader is a pro’s pro, a dedicated, veteran biologist who has worked diligently in an effort to bring the best duck hunting opportunities to duck hunters the Sportsman’s Paradise.
Larry Reynolds can do his job even better with your help. Reynolds is counting on it, in fact, after a survey was emailed to every HIP-registered hunter in the state who has a valid email address on file with the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
That means nearly 90,000 hunters should have received that email starting Thursday, he said, noting the survey is part of an ongoing cooperative human-dimensions research project between LDWF and the LSU School of Renewable Resources. LDWF and LSU assess waterfowl hunter participation, satisfaction and preferences every five years since 2005, a timeline that parallels the option to change zones and splits every five years.
“The email will come from Michael Climek with the title: 2020 Survey of Louisiana Waterfowl Hunters. It will include a short explanation of the survey and have links to the electronic survey,” Reynolds said in a prepared statement on Wednesday.
The veteran waterfowl biologist said the survey is voluntary but emphasized that it will provide hunter-preference data to inform management decisions affecting Louisiana’s waterfowl habitat and hunting regulations. The 2020 survey, he said, is an extension of a human-dimensions research program started 15 years ago with LSU and it goes hand-in-hand with the biologists’ opportunity to change zones/splits options every five years.
That’s why it’s important, folks. I know several waterfowl hunters who have completed the survey over the past few days.
This year’s survey includes 30 questions covering specific options for the state’s geographic waterfowl hunting zones, as well as questions pertaining to hunter activity, satisfaction, demographics and regulatory preferences. Reynolds noted all responses will remain confidential.
In the last paragraph of the survey, Luke Laborde with the LSU School of Renewable Resources says, “As a fellow waterfowl hunter in Louisiana, I thank you for your interest and participation in the wise use and stewardship of our treasured ducks and geese. We are working for Louisiana to continue to be a Sportsman’s Paradise.”
After the past few seasons, it’s no secret hundreds of waterfowlers are dissatisfied. If you’re one of them, there’s space to air your gripe in the survey.
Duck hunters are urged to complete the survey no later than May 15. Also, state officials said, please do not forward the survey to anyone else to complete.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.