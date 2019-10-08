I’ve read two articles in this paper about an apparent feud between the District Attorney and Judge Lori Landry about her handling of criminal cases.
According to the latest article, the DA has filed 75 and intends to file 30 to 40 more motions to recuse Judge Landry from trying criminal cases, alleging that she is “biased or prejudiced against (the 16th JDC District Attorney’s) office such that she cannot be fair or impartial.”
“When a motion to recuse a judge has been entered, I do not have any power to act on the case,” Landry is quoted as saying. Thus, no action has been taken in any of the cases in which motions to recuse have been filed. It was reported that the first motion was filed on September 17 and it is set for hearing on October 11.
This means that defendants who are not out on bail will remain in jail while this Kabuki dance plays out. This brings to mind two warring factions of a small town council, but it has no place in our criminal justice system in which those accused of a crime are entitled to a speedy trial.
To resolve this, I offer these suggestions:
* Get together, make peace and resolve your differences as soon as possible. This is probably unrealistic in view of the allegations made against the Judge and her reaction to them.
* Agree that all of the motions be consolidated and heard at the same time to save time and money and allow the system to work as it should.
* Ask the other judges of the 16th Judicial District to allow Judge Landry to hear civil cases only. She should be receptive to this in light of the animosity that apparently exists between her and the DA.
* Barring any relief from the foregoing, the DA should file a complaint with the Louisiana Judiciary Commission.
This situation can’t be allowed to continue.
William O. Bonin
New Iberia