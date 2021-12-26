Desormeaux proving doubters wrong already

LAFAYETTE — Michael Desormeaux has already begun to prove the doubters wrong.
The former Catholic High and Ragin’ Cajuns star was thrust into the role of head coach of his collegiate alma mater — the day after the program won its first outright Sun Belt Conference Championship.
The surprising move was well received by the team, former players such as legendary Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback Jake Delhomme, and former assistant coach and high school football coaching icon Lewis Cook, who both gave public endorsements.
Despite that, many supporters have openly questioned the promotion for the former SBC Player of the Year.
From his lack of college head coaching experience to his youth (age 36) to the fact he has never coached outside of Acadiana, many felt Dr. Bryan Maggard settled and that the program will backslide.
There is no denying that Desormeaux faces daunting challenges as the new head coach of the nationally ranked Ragin’ Cajuns.
Not only does the New Iberia native replace the most successful coach in Ragin’ Cajun football history, he is taking over a program that is now nationally recognized and is held in regard as one of the best Group of Five programs in the country.
The days of the vermilion and white-clad football program being under the radar are over. That means any of Desormeaux’s future miscues will be televised to a nation of millions.
Make no mistake, Desormeaux will have to go through some growing pains — just as Napier, who was a mere 38 years old when he was hired four years ago as a first-time college head coach, did.
Desormeaux’s most immediate challenge is putting together a coaching staff.
The so-called “gentlemen’s agreement” regarding staffers between Napier and Desormeaux has turned out to be a tad one-sided.
Napier took three from the staff including running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton and defensive coordinator Patrick Toney.
Napier even packed up the video guy into his blue and orange sleigh bound for Gainesville, director of digital strategy Doug Domingue.
No word yet if Napier is hiring the Ragin’ Cajuns janitorial staff or any member of the Cajun Field concession stand staff.
All of which has made some Ragin’ Cajun fans crippled with anxiety about any notifications from the Gators Twitter account.
Desormeaux does appear to be bringing back Tim Leger and Matt Viator, which will help with the transition, but plenty of work remains to be done with the staff.
Desormeaux must also replace 20 super seniors from this season’s record-setting 13-win squad, which includes All-American offensive lineman Max Mitchell and record-setting quarterback Levi Lewis.
Lewis will be the biggest challenge.
Yes, Lewis finished his career as the program’s all-time leader in passing touchdown and second in passing yards behind Jake Delhomme. More valuable to the team the past four seasons was unquestionably Lewis’s leadership which was evident as a true freshman, and only grew in his five years in Lafayette.
Chandler Fields appears to be the heir apparent but expect an open competition during the spring.
So as we near the end of the 2021, Desormeaux finds himself in need of finding suitable replacements for both his staff and roster.
Yet, Desormeaux has already began to show that he is more than capable and that was shown during the bowl week.
Despite a depleted coaching staff with multiple coaches taking on different responsibilities, and a roster that was missing several starters including Mitchell, starting defensive lineman Tayland Humphrey, leading receiver Peter LeBlanc and leading rusher Chris Smith, Louisiana beat Marshall 36-21 in the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
The victory came three days after getting a solid class for the early signing period. That’s a pretty good start to his new job.
Will it quiet the concerns of naysayers? No, but it does prove that the job — and the opportunity it presents — isn’t too big for Desormeaux.
If given ample time, Desormeaux will prove even more doubters wrong.
RAYMOND PARTSCH III is a longtime sportswriter and radio broadcaster.