Let me begin by saying i’m a registered Democrat. I didn’t vote for Joe Biden or Donald Trump. My candidate,Happy the Clown wasn’t on the ballot.
The United States is on its death bed. Democrats are brash and emboldened. Democrats get on national tv and speak loud about change. Republicans sound like mice when they talk. Republicans need to buy major air time,gather en masse and confront the Dems.
I want to congratulate everyone who voted for President Biden. I may not see it in my lifetime, but you will be sorry you were duped into voting for a utopia that will never be realized.
Dave Hebert
Lafayette