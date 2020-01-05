It’s the New Year, and many columnists are following the theme of resolutions, suggesting to their readers the ideas of being more active, eating better and getting our lives more organized. From a personal point of view, this writer has adopted one or more of these in past years. The problem for me, I’ve learned, is that I don’t have the stick-to-it-iveness to follow through beyond a couple of weeks.
There is one habit I have felt a strong urge to continue that I started years ago. I’ve been so consistent in dating my groceries that it’s become a compulsion.
I think it’s because it has real benefits. It’s not unlike labeling foods with contents and dates for the freezer.
Here’s how it works. When I bring in bags of groceries, I grab a marker and write the date anywhere there’s a convenient space. “1/6/19” would have been scribbled on a bottle of ketchup, for example. If, during the ensuing months, when shuffling through the pantry, I discover two identical bottles with different dates, I can easily decide which one to use next.
If there’s been a sale and I bought several cans of beans, I label then “1 of 4, 2 of 4,” etc. along with the date. Even a little info like this can help the budget while keeping the cabinet from being overcrowded.
Every now and then when cleaning out the refrigerator, a jar of pickle relish or jelly is discovered hiding behind the larger bottles. I’m sometimes shocked to read that it’s been in its secret corner since 12/18! Knowing the date, it came into my possession helps me to decide whether to keep or discard it.
I have a personal schedule for how long something is “good,” yours may be different, but you need a start date to decide when the end date has been reached. In recent years manufacturers have begun to give consumers suggestions in writing: “Best if used by 5-5-21,” for example. My habit was started long before that, so I continue my marker anyway because it suits me.
My habit has expanded to include cleaning products that are lurking in the dark corners of the cabinet under the sink. Dates on Joy or Ajax tell me whether I use a lot or a little. If I see “1 of 2,” then I know there probably is more nearby. I can also tell how much I’ve used over time.
As I’m writing this trying to explain the advantages of dating my groceries, it’s becoming more and more clear that this is a compulsion. It’s a good idea, but only for the Type-A personalities, those who need to feel they are in control.
Sometimes the results are amusing and worthy of mention. We buy commercial-size rolls of aluminum foil, which will last till the end of time. Recently I noticed the date it had been brought into the house: 1995. It’s getting near to the end of the big roll, and I’ll be sad to see it go.
JULAINE DEARE SCHEXNAYDER is retired after a varied career in teaching and public relations. Her email address is julaines14@gmail.