Lawmakers have a tough job that they only ever seem to make harder for themselves and the constituents they serve. The problem breaks down to too many laws being passed that address issues of the past instead of opportunities in the future.
Yes, lawmakers far too often stand in the way of meaningful and innovative progress. Yet, we're all guilty of re-electing the same people and expecting different results.
With all this in mind, I must recognize state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, for her wonderfully innovative and forward thinking bill which passed this week that allows Louisiana students applying for TOPS to substitute computer coding (language) credits for foreign language credits.
The bill is controversial as many lawmakers see computer coding substituting for a foreign language as a threat to the French heritage of the state, most specifically, southern Louisiana.
“If the Acadiana school district decided to take French (classes) out, my God, you can un-elect all of the school board members,” said Rep. Lance Harris, an Alexandria Republican and chair of the House Education Committee.
To be clear, the bill does not eliminate French from the any school district's curriculum, instead it creates an added (and meaningful) incentive for students driven by developing their skills in computer programming and information technology.
Far too many of Louisiana's brightest minds are leaving the state to find opportunities in states and communities that champion technology and innovation. If the school systems in Louisiana can begin closing the gap on not only where computer technology exists but also where it is going, a number of the state's aspiring students may create the next Amazon, Google or Apple. Of those three companies, two people combined to start Google and Apple, it only took one person in his garage to start Amazon.
Why can't that happen here in Louisiana? Some of us have garages. It would only take one Louisiana student to create the next big thing.
This is no knock against the value of learning foreign languages, especially as it applies to our local culture. However, more and more aspiring students dream in computer languages than foreign languages. At a younger age, students now have a greater awareness of the skills they are going to need in order to not just compete but keep up with other computer programmers from across the world ... maybe even in France.
When you look up the top states people from Louisiana moved to prior to the pandemic, it is no surprise to see three of the top four states have long invested into computer and Internet technologies (#1 Texas, #3 Florida and #4 California). French studies, though important to many adults in Louisiana, clearly isn't keeping our kids home.
Simply put, we're not speaking their language.
MICHAEL D. MESSERLY is the publisher of The Daily Iberian and Acadiana Lifestyle. He can be reached at mmesserly@daily-iberian.com