I made a minestrone the day after our return from William and Lorena’s beautiful San Antonio wedding. It is funny how we tend to go towards the little ordinary things in life after the big events. I suppose they are the familiar things, the quiet moments filled with everyday simple tasks, that bring us back to center. Today is one of those quiet days.
My Christmas tree is not decorated yet; it is sitting in a bucket of water with a fresh cut soaking up the moisture. Soon, it will be filled with lights and glass bulbs, soon, it will be Christmas 2020. I try to remember Christmas past, especially the Christmases my mom told me about her childhood during the Great Depression when times were (very) hard for everyone. I remember the mention of fresh fruit that was sometimes in her stocking, citrus mostly. That was her only gift. I never pick an orange from my tree without thinking of that, without thinking of how easily I do this and how scarce it was for a little girl in the 1930s. I think about how the Depression finally ended only to be followed by the War and how within that time, her father succumbed to a heart attack and her mother was left with five children to care for. I do remember her stories. She told them to me, not to dishearten me, but, to perhaps, put them in my mind to use as a measuring tool when times would be bad for me or for our world. Maybe this Christmas is one of those times, maybe it is a time to reflect more than usual, maybe we should feel encouraged by what happened before in our country and how our parents, grandparents and great grandparents survived it and continued to grow and contribute.
Anyway, I will decorate my tree and wrap presents and be grateful for all that I have as I think of my mother and those before us who endured but ultimately overcame and were strong.
Some of my last words for Berry Tales 2020 are of a selfish nature; they are words about my son, William. He and Lorena’s wedding was lovely and for the most part, I “held up” really well, even during their magical and poignant vows. But then, William surprised me with a mother son dance to my all-time favorite song, “He Walked on Water” by Randy Travis and every bit of “proud mama” emotion burst from my heart and I cried. I will forever remember the enchantment of William and Lorena’s wedding, the union of two becoming one before friends, family and God under a Texas sky that went from a brilliant blue to a dusky backdrop of twinkling stars as our hearts were filled with love.
I close with a Happy Hanukah and a Merry Christmas to all of you and wishes for a wonderful New Year, I mean that sincerely. Skip and the kids (that happen to be here) will light the first candle of Hanukkah this evening and I will soon string lights on the tree, simple tasks that will bring us joy.
As I wait to watch the Christmas sky turn to twinkles and wonderment, I hope that this very unusual holiday season reveals something out of the ordinary that becomes a moment we will hold on to, a moment like my special dance with my son.
Today, on this December day, my heart is full and I am home, remembering and happy in my familiar kitchen making minestrone.
PAM SHENSKY is a wife and mom to five.