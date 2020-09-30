No one will argue that 2020 has not been a year filled with challenges to life as we knew it. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of the year, and the resulting quarantine which followed, our daily lives came to a screeching halt.
The “new normal” has changed our lives with the safety mandates imposed to mitigate the spread of the virus. This new normal has also interrupted a beloved festival in our parish, the Sugar Cane Festival, which would have been celebrated this past weekend. With the uncertainty of what the approaching fall and winter months will bring to our lives in South Louisiana, we can be relatively certain that our year will end on a sweet note.
That sweetness will be realized in the $3 billion economic impact that the sugar industry has on our state. For more than 200 years, since Jesuit priests first brought sugar cane to Louisiana in 1751, and Etienne DeBorre successfully produced raw sugar from sugar cane in 1795, the sugar cane industry has played a major part in the South Louisiana economy and in the lives of its people.
In the harvesting and processing of this tall, leafy crop, sugar cane, the Louisiana economy will be buoyed by this vital industry. Produced on more than 400,000 acres in 22 parishes in our state, with a production of approximately 13 million tons of cane yearly, the sugar cane industry has provided jobs for about 17,000 employees involved in the production and processing of sugar cane in Louisiana. It has also become a treasured way of life for hundreds of farming families. One of those farming families which span generations in Iberia parish is that of the Gonsoulin family. In a recent conversation with Ricky Gonsoulin, he told of the challenges of the industry, but of his optimism that this year’s harvest has the potential of producing an above average crop. Mother Nature can have a significant impact on the profits realized each season.
Droughts, frequent storms, and even hurricanes during the growing and harvesting seasons can result in increased costs in harvesting, machine maintenance and sugar content at the mills. This past hurricane, Laura, while not having a severe impact on the crop, did result in some challenges to be addressed. Salt water intruded into some of his fields, but with the cool, dry days forecast for the future, Gonsoulin anticipates the sugar content of the cane to increase. He also hopes that motorists pay close attention to the farming equipment and vehicles on the roads to ensure the safety of all travelers.
For Gonsoulin farms, the harvesting process has started, and the family is committed to the estimated 107-straight days of work to see the crop to the end of the grinding season. This monumental effort cannot be done without the support of a team, however, and sugar cane farming has become a proud family heritage for generations. With good weather for the rest of the season, and strong prayers, Gonsoulin looks forward to a successful crop which will benefit the local economy. Not only the economy, but our palates benefit from the sweetness of this crop. Sugar, or “sucrose,” is a pure carbohydrate occurring naturally in every fruit and vegetable in the plant kingdom. In the harvesting of the stalks, and the processing and refining of the sugar, an important nutrient which supplies energy to the body is produced. Used in baking, it maintains the soft and moist texture of cakes, muffins, brownies and other baked goods.
As we look forward to the sweet deserts of the approaching Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, and a hopeful return to some sense of normalcy in our lives, we can be grateful for the labors of our sugar cane farmers which will bring a sweet ending to a not-so-savory year.
The following recipe is an indulgent favorite enjoyed at many Sugar Cane Festivals and Halloween parties.
Candied Red Apples:
10-12 wood skewers
10-12 medium-sized red apples
3 cups sugar
2/3 cups water
¼ tsp. cream of tartar
1 tsp. lemon juice
15 whole cloves (optional)
1-2 tsp. red food coloring, as desired
Stick skewers securely into stem end of apples. Combine sugar, cream of tartar, water, lemon juice and cloves in heavy saucepan.
Stir over medium heat until sugar dissolves. Add food coloring.
Boil without stirring to a temperature of 300 degrees, or the hard boil stage using a candy thermometer. Remove from heat. Skim out cloves, if used. Twist apples quickly in syrup. Set on buttered cookie sheet and allow to cool. Note: Best when eaten on same day as prepared.
