It is another manifestation of the year 2020 that tomorrow’s Thanksgiving celebration will not be the traditional holiday of past years. With COVID-19 warnings by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, our time-honored celebrations of thankfulness, accompanied by the joy of family and friends gathered around a table of family favorites, will take on a much different appearance.
I was discussing this fact recently with Mary Ellen Nereaux Duplantis, a friend and former classmate at Mt. Carmel Academy. We agreed that despite the struggles of this year, we still had much for which to be thankful. She noted her thankfulness for the Catholic faith of her ancestors and parents which has sustained her through these difficult times, for the medical professionals who have worked to maintain our health, and the farmers who have supplied food for our tables.
Indeed, studies have shown that practicing thankfulness has benefits in lowering the risk of anxiety and depression and produces positive feelings of self-esteem and improved well-being. In 1 Thessalonians 5:18 of the Bible, we read, “In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.” In these extremely difficult times, we can look to our own community and find much to be thankful for.
Because of the untiring efforts of our local grocers, we will still have an ample supply of food products for our Thanksgiving table. In speaking with Morris Lewis, Super One Store Director, this has been accomplished by prioritizing the safety of his employees in the workplace environment, while providing a safe shopping experience for the customer. Disruption of the supply chains providing grocery items for shoppers was overcome by using category market teams throughout the Brookshire parent company. These teams worked aggressively in contacting large national suppliers to keep their shelves stocked for their customers.
Our farmers have been impacted, likewise, by many factors of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting generalized economic uncertainty. We can be thankful, however, that one segment of the agriculture industry, that of sugar cane farming, which adds three billion dollars to our state economy, is still expected to see a profitable harvest this year. Ricky Gonsoulin, of Gonsoulin Farms, reports that after two hurricanes which downed cane and increased costs of harvesting, and tidal surges which flooded some fields, the yield is still expected to be good. As current weather conditions are favorable, and barring severe weather or sub-freezing temperatures, the sugar recovery is expected to be above average. With the promising outlook for the price of sugar at the market, Gonsoulin is optimistic about this year’s crop. Although the work of this harvesting season will probably stretch to the end of January 2021, on Thanksgiving Day work will stop for an hour and meals will be provided to all the employees in the field. At the same time, we at our tables will give thanks for this pure and natural ingredient that flavors our pecan and pumpkin pies, and for the farmers who provide it.
Challenges of the COVID-19 crisis have also been felt in the restaurant industry, but at one local restaurant, Victor’s Cafeteria, the owners and staff have worked tirelessly to keep their doors open to feed the community. Established by Vernon and Beverly Huckaby in November 1969, and now operated by their son, Victor and his wife, Catherine, along with their children Lauren and Vic, the culinary heritage continues. Victor’s memories at the Thanksgiving table are that of his mother’s squash casserole, and the baked cushaw pumpkins when they were available. Fortunately for hungry diners, these delicious offerings can still be found on the serving line of the cafeteria.
Though we may be separated from our loved ones this Thanksgiving, we can be thankful for sweet memories of past years, and the hope of future holiday gatherings, while enjoying family recipes that will connect us in spirit. The following recipe is shared by a dear family member, Gloria Darby Fontenot, and was one that was prepared by her mother-in-law at Thanksgiving. Having modified it through the years to adapt to her own family’s tastes, she continues to make it for festive holiday gatherings.
Gloria’s Chicken and Cornbread Dressing
2, 8 oz boxes corn muffin mix, prepared according to package directions
6-8 bone-in chicken breasts (depending on size)
2-4 onions, quartered
4 stalks celery, cut into 3-4 inch pieces
4 medium to large onions, chopped
4 stalks celery, chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
4 slices whole grain, or any type of bread, soaked in water, then water squeezed out
1 quart chicken broth
Water
½-1 cup chopped green onions
½ cup chopped parsley
Cajun seasoning to taste
Paprika, optional
Directions:
Prepare cornbread according to package directions. Set aside to cool.
Boil chicken breasts in large pot (about 8-10 quart size), with quartered onions and celery, chicken broth and enough water to cover chicken, while maintaining enough liquid to add to cornbread. Season broth lightly with Cajun seasoning of choice.
When chicken is cooked, discard onions and celery, remove from pot, and set aside to cool, reserving cooking liquid. When cooled, cut chicken into bite sized pieces.
Cook onions, celery, and garlic in small amount of broth from cooked chicken.
Crumble cornbread in large roasting pan. Add onion mixture, crumbled bread, parsley, green onions, and chicken to cornbread. Mix well to combine all ingredients.
Gradually add broth from cooked chicken to cornbread mixture until desired degree of moistness is attained. Add more Cajun seasoning to taste, with care not to over-salt mixture.
Pour into large, greased casserole dish, bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes. Stir occasionally to desired consistency.
Sprinkle with paprika shortly before dressing is finished baking.
Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes.
