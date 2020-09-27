I don’t really go many places these days, even in the days before Covid, I mostly stayed near home; tending my chickens, keeping my bees, planning my garden and stressing over all that doesn’t get done. I think I might be a pseudo hermit. But, sometimes, I am out and I see some of you. And many of you comment on something I have written here. I notice that most all of the comments you make are connected to something in nature. This, of course, makes me happy, because nature is somewhat of a lifeline for me and I love hearing that it is important to you also … a full moon in October and the leaves of Autumn, the ocean tides of summer and the cozy nip of winter followed by baby dragonflies and the freshness of spring, what could be better? Nature is a wonderful place to “go”, it is where we can settle ourselves and find meaning.
I read Thoreau’s Walden Pond in college (usually while sitting alongside of the lakes behind Miller dorm). In my craziest dreams, I never imagined, then, that I would actually see Walden Pond and the woods where Thoreau “wished to live deliberately”, but, I did. In 2012, Elizabeth and I sat beside its waters and walked the paths through the nearby woods. It was surreal, like stepping into a dream.
Those moments have stayed with me as have the ordinary moments I have spent planting nearly, or possibly, a hundred trees and turning over warm spring soil each year for most of my life.
Through all of this, my love has amplified and my solace has grown deeper as I wish to “live deliberately.”
Anyway, I am always happy that my mention of the natural world comforts another. In this world of “google everything” and FB fiction, nature remains steadfast and true to all of us.
The down side to this 60 something year love affair I have is watching her disappear, watching her be used inconsiderately. I know we all need a place to live and our population is growing, I understand that math, but I somehow think we can be kinder to her as we “progress”.
Maybe we can leave hints of her behind as we clear her meadows and maybe we can keep within our vision pieces of rainbows and glimmers of stardust, maybe we can consider her beauty, her future and her purpose too.
The season is about to change; autumn has rolled in and there is much to absorb, much to do to greet it.
I see hints of change in the woods, the green lush of late summer is subtly turning to the crisp brown of early fall and if you wake up early enough, the air is sometimes clear from dampness and the sounds are lucid, sounds of leaves and wild rabbits in the woods.
The Harvest Moon will rise on October 1 this year; it is the full moon closest to the Autumnal Equinox, which was on September 22. Sounds and scents from inside are changing too, there are the welcome clatters of soup pots on the stove and subtle scents of spices from the oven, echoes and whiffs that remind me of years past, of times I thought would never end.
These are the days of early fall when the woods turn colors and the inner spaces are revealed.
It is time to, once again, turn over the soil and plant root crops and cruciferous vegetables for the Thanksgiving table and gather kindling for the winter fires. It’s time to pull in and reflect and, hopefully, soon be with our families and friends. It is time to appreciate the bounty which is fall. I send out a subtle salute to our farmers and wish them all a successful and safe harvest.
I have lived here for most of my life and each year in some way small or otherwise, I have acknowledged the Sugar Cane Festival; this year I do it with only words.
PAM SHENSKY is a wife and mom to five.