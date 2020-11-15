The fronts are struggling to find their way into this delta but change, nevertheless, is in the air. The ground is mottled with intensely colored leaves and the woods are tinted with ambers and burgundies, all under an azure sky that darkens suddenly now instead of the slow dimming brilliance of the summer one — Nature is busy preparing this glorious season.
The cool and clear winds that blow now and then tell me Thanksgiving will soon be here. Oddly, these winds stir memories of my mother. After twenty three years, I do not cry so much when I think of her, but, I long, still. I long for a seat at her Thanksgiving table and family there, all of us.
I long for that place where my dad would, “reliably”, struggle with the Tom Turkey and my mom would wear an apron my grandmother had made for her years earlier, a checkered one with cross stitch embroidery threads and an ample sash that tied in a bow around her waist, moving around in the warmth of her kitchen with small children nearby and pots of autumn sweetness on the stove.
I long for that endurance she seemed to have an infinite amount of, always there, always giving me, giving us, a safe place to rest, the giver, the miracle worker, the one who created the magic; she defined it for me and “big” days, like Thanksgiving, make the memory more clear.
My heart softens as I think of those times of simple happiness especially up against the seeming strife of our modern world. Simple happiness, that is what I think of when I think of her and my life then, that is where I would like to steer towards with whatever remains of my journey.
I make a conscious effort to do this, finding joy and reason to celebrate underneath all of the noise the world is causing right now, and this season is a promising time to pursue this illusive but worthwhile path.
There are family recipes to share, dappled leaves falling in the cool wind to watch, firewood to cut and stack for the winter fires, cruciferous vegetables to grow or purchase at the market, strawberries to plant, and a full moon to sit beneath on the 30th.It will be the Full Beaver Moon.
The name gives away its meaning…long long ago, when the November moon was its brightest, its light made easier work of setting traps for beavers that roamed the woods near the waterways; their fur was needed for the cold winter that was just ahead.
With these humble thoughts to ponder, I leave you with a wish for a Thanksgiving filled with ways to find happiness in its simplest and most pure form…perhaps a walk amongst the amber leaves, sharing your grandmother’s handwritten recipe, ironing and using the heirloom tablecloth, watching the enigmatic sunset aflame with color, taking in the sweet and familiar smell of sugar from the mill and, most importantly, stepping away from the outside noise and putting yourself in a warm kitchen filled with scents of cinnamon, nutmeg and sounds of love.
I hope we all can find simple happiness this Thanksgiving and in the winter days that follow.
PAM SHENSKY is a wife and mom to five.