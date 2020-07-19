Dear Readers, I have tried in this column to avoid the elephant in the room for months now regarding the subject of the coronavirus. Instead I have tended to write about subjects far removed from what is on the world’s collective mind: Nurse Katherine Avery, Hope Plantation Penitentiary, our town’s response to Yellow Fever, and even Iberia Parish’s geography.
I can’t do it any longer.
It’s right there looking back at me in the mirror. It affects most decisions I make, from what to cook (“Is it safe to go to the grocery?”) to whom will I see face to face. (Do I dare hug the grandchildren? If a friend dies, is it too risky for me to attend the services or will just a card do?)
Why are we so paranoid?
There’s an easy answer. At our age we are being warned that older persons are more likely to contract severe cases of COVID and might end up on ventilators or worse, die. (That kind of statement is enough to get your attention!)
More so, we are a generation of “rule followers.” There were few, if any, public demonstrations that I’m aware of in response to WWII or the Korean War showing opposition.
Instead we did what we could to do our part.
The attitude we learned of showing support for a common cause is what motivates our generation today to wear masks, use hand sanitizers, and wash hands excessively rather than show defiance by NOT doing so.
Being in agreement, we wear our masks and keep proper distances when out in public, wash hands more often than before, watch church services on television instead of in person, avoid warm, personal hugs for friends and family when that’s what our hearts need, but our minds overrule.
Perhaps if leaders would have from the start called this “World War III — the War Against COVID”, everyone would be more in agreement. Then we might all agree that avoiding crowds and crowding is a good thing. Not gathering in public places where there is close contact, like football games and school classrooms, is a good thing.
Realizing that the virus is an opportunist is a good thing. It is born to reproduce and to do so it needs a host. That’s YOU.
We are in the fight of our lives today. It’s too bad that the virus doesn’t light up at night like fireflies so we could see where it is and how to “attack” it.
Instead it’s hiding nearby, unseen, in perfect camouflage.
It’s invisible, which doesn’t seem fair. This being the case, after four months of frustration, some want to believe that it’s a figment of the imagination, or a plot to take over the country or to usurp our freedoms.
Rather, I offer this thought to you — it’s a virus.
It is a deadly virus. It is something to avoid. It can be the elephant in the room. Wishing it away won’t help. Pretending it’s a hoax won’t help.
Putting it in its place might.
JULAINE DEARE SCHEXNAYDER is retired after a varied career in teaching and public relations. Her email address is julaines14@gmail.