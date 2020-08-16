Receiving mail has always held exciting possibilities for me even as a child when I had several pen pals with whom I corresponded. But after exchanging info about our families and pets, there wasn’t much to keep the exchanges going, so I moved on to other interests.
In a quirk of Fate late one night in the 1980s, while flipping through channels on television, I saw a monk asking for viewers to help his order send Bibles to foreign countries.
They would provide the books, he said, and the listeners were encouraged to reach out to a person whose name and address they would provide. His sincerity captured my attention.
It was the beginning of an exchange that was to last several years between me and a woman in Latvia in Eastern Europe. But first I had to look up Latvia on a map and to learn a little about it.
Olga Donska told me she was married, owned a small shop, and had aspirations of growing her business. Her only child, a daughter, and grandson lived with her. As time went on, each time I sent a letter I tried to include a small package of personal items and medicines, like vitamins, socks, and toothbrushes.
One Christmas I even packed a canned ham for their holiday.
Sometimes she’d hint at social discord and political discontent. Latvia had recently become independent of the USSR, and it was struggling. Gangs demanded protection money from businesses.
The items she sold — knitted dresses and sweaters — were luxury goods. It wasn’t going to be easy, but she remained optimistic.
Through all of this Olga showed hope for a brighter future. Her favorite saying was “Things will be better when Spring comes with longer days and more light.” I later learned that she suffered from depression, but she never said so directly.
It took time for our exchange of letters because neither of us spoke the other’s language. She would write her notes, give them to a friend to translate into English, and then send the letter to me here in the U.S.
When I wrote to her it was the same routine in reverse. It would be several months before I’d receive a letter from Latvia. I pored over each one, reading between the lines for more information, for more of the reality of her situation.
Through it all there was little I could do to improve her situation, though I hoped the gift boxes helped. This exchange continued for five years or so. Receiving each of her letters and her own small gifts to me gave me great pleasure, but I worried about the cost and the sacrifice she’d had to make to send them.
When more time than usual passed between my receipt of her letters, I assumed her business was taking more of her time. Then one day, I received a letter directly from her daughter who explained the reason for the delay. She said it had taken her two years to gather up the courage to put the words on paper to let me know Olga had died of lung cancer.
Tears flowed as I reread her last letter. Olga hadn’t let me know of her illness except to say that she’d had pneumonia and been hospitalized. In it she’d simply said, “I know things will be better when Spring arrives.”
JULAINE DEARE SCHEXNAYDER is retired after a varied career in teaching and public relations. Her email address is julaines14@gmail.