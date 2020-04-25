With all the media coverage about keeping yourself and others safe from the COVID-19 virus, the best advice for those who can do it is to stay home, avoid crowds (even church gatherings), and to work from home. After a month of doing this, there are starting to be rumbles from many who want to get out, go to the beach, go to DisneyWorld and go back to work.
“I’m tired of this! I miss my friends, my grandchildren…”
Their frustration is understandable when added to the loss of income and fear of what tomorrow may bring.
All of this got me thinking about my family’s situation when we were growing up. My mother suffered from rheumatoid arthritis so severe that she eventually “took to the bed” and never got up again. She remained there in varying degrees of pain in every part of her body. Medicine had not yet developed any pharmaceuticals that might help except large quantities of aspirin to relieve the pain and swelling caused by that disease. (Thankfully, there are a few new medications now, and the condition can be managed.) I offer this background, not to gain sympathy, but to show the reader that isolation doesn’t have to be prison-like.
For two decades of her confinement, Mother was able to sit up on the side of her bed and manage her house like a business executive seated behind a desk. She would direct her children to clean up their messy bedrooms. She even gave cooking lessons.
“Get the medium-sized pot, bring it to me, add a little oil.” Et cetera, et cetera, and so forth.
Her friends and family visited frequently, crowded around her bed, because she was a good listener and had a sense of humor. Mrs. Walker would cross the street so they could watch “Liberace” or “Lawrence Welk” on a small black and white television. They chatted like schoolgirls about the music, the clothes, and the personalities. It brightened her day.
Daughter-in-law Ticker Deare brought her close friends. Gaynell, Mary Dean, and I did too. Of course, the grandchildren visited often to enjoy the cookies and popsicles Mother always kept on hand.
Near the bed was a big, wooden rocker which welcomed visitors whether they stayed for minutes or more. Their conversations were lively, never gloomy.
“How are you feeling today, Olive?”
“Oh, not too bad,” was her usual answer, though pain was her constant companion.
Getting back to your thoughts of isolation, I will ask you about your feelings of being in quarantine. “It’s been a month,” you say? Can’t wait to leave your house? Let me put that in perspective: Olive lived over 25 years in one room, in the same bed!
For the most part she carried out the duties of an ordinary housewife: Paid bills, ordered groceries to be delivered, gave advice to her three daughters and one son and gossiped on the phone. With the help of a caregiver, she kept the house running on schedule.
She did it all from the same bed in one 12-foot-by-12-foot room, enjoying Nature through the windows beside her.
Now, you were saying, “I’m tired of being at home! I’m tired of not being able to go out with my friends!” You may want to rethink that.
Postscript: On May 10 we will celebrate Mother’s Day. This is my remembrance of my late mother, Olive Hebert Deare.
Every year, I appreciate her more.
