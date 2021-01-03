So that was 2020. I made all sorts of resolutions such as I shall stop worrying, I shall look on the sunny side of the street, I shall answer the phone and the door, I shall not hide from people at the store, I shall not follow people home from the store just to see where they live, and I will not complain about Dr. leaving things open like doors, cabinets, drawers, and cookie jars. I shall suffer in silence.
But come March 16th I pretty much just quarantined with gusto, had anxiety over a November wedding in New Orleans, hurt my back, fractured my toe, slammed cabinets and doors and drawers shut, hired a housekeeper out of necessity which I swore I’d never do, and bought an artificial pre-lit gold tree which I swore I’d never do also. Don’t tell my children about the tree.
This Christmas, although different, wound up being the easiest one for me, especially those where I helped my Daddy flock the tree on the patio with the explosive Electrolux bags. Thanks to my fractured toe and the mysterious back/leg electrocution issues, I was sent to sick bay, but the realization that Dr. would have to do all of that alone sent me practically into a coma so I took out a loan at Community Bank and bought brand new Christmas garland, or as my children and I call it, Garland LeMaire. I’ve been using the same cheap garland for almost twenty years now. If you look at it wrong it disintegrates, and the old-fashioned C7 and C9 colored lights that are hotter than the fires of hell, I presume, were donated to Gordon’s Disposal Company. Our entire yard was nothing but one big booby trap and fire hazard. Even Santa premiered in the attic window timely on account of having a bridge with a railing built over the duct work so Dr. wouldn’t procrastinate. He normally puts him in the window maybe on Christmas Eve Eve and come Easter he’s still waving at everyone on Main Street. This year Santa was actually centered and not leaning. Every single thing you see in my yard if you so happened to have made a pass was done by Dr. I might have to fracture my little toe every year around December 1st but I’ll pass on the electric shock thingy.
This year ends with lots of uncertainty and anger and a lack of freedom, but most of all, we end it with loss, whether it was COVID or not. Sharon Morgan was like a mother to us. Minos Derouen lived life to its fullest. Harry Delahoussaye reminded me of my father. Doyle Copell had a contagious enthusiasm for all things. Mac Stearns was wise and wonderful. I had unforgettable telephone chats with Donna Robinson, and she loved anything pink. Dr. Gerald Elias was caring and dedicated. Dot Escuriex was one of a kind. Alberta Nereaux was our first Queen Sugar. Joyce Lopresto was our Grande Dame, and Liam McDuff broke our hearts into a million pieces. They were loved, and they left their mark.
The fire’s lit, the house is cozy, the gumbo’s simmering, and once again, Bing is dreaming of a White Christmas. I try to do better than my best in times of turmoil because Mama once said at an unsettled time in my life, “You don’t know how to do it? Watch me, I’ll show you how to do it,” and she did. She also said, “You need more juice in your gumbo,” as she plucked the bowl out of my hands. “There! It’s better now!”
PHYLLIS BELANGER MATA was born at the old Dauterive Hospital and grew up on Wayne Street. She is a 1974 graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy and is a chili dog “without the wiener” aficionado.