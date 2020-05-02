I joined because everyone else was joining and because on meeting days at The Teenage Center you got to wear the uniform to school, but even more than that, I had my eye on that sash because I had an affinity for a merit badge.
Mt. Carmel was full of Brownie and Girl Scout uniform-wearers with housekeeping badges and weaving badges that were ironed on to their sashes while I just had on my brown-pleated-skirt and a white blouse because I always forgot there was a meeting.
I didn’t practice all for one and one for all that well either. I didn’t like to camp, hike, sing Native American songs whilst sitting with my legs crossed with an apron seat on, and I didn’t like walking in parades which I never did because I got a spot on the float holding our troop sign dressed like a shepherd.
Nor did I care for the sash because it kept falling off my shoulder. Little did I know a sash could be so annoying.
The only thing I enjoyed were the Thin Mints and going to The Teenage Center to buy a Zero Bar.
When I was eight we went to Camp Bon Temps in Breaux Bridge. I thought to myself Mary Beth and I can share a tent outside and be on our own like grown-ups so I packed my All-Aluminum Girl Scout Mess Kit and stopped at the Beaullieu house on the way to borrow Buster’s sleeping bag.
It weighed a ton and was held together with white shoe strings taken off of Beth, Becky, Babette, Bonnie, Bitsy and Barbara’s school shoes, and off we went to Camp Bon Temps in the middle of the night and in the middle of a deluge.
Upon arrival we dropped off our bags and flung those sleeping bags over our lil shoulders and went on a ten-mile equipment hike. I think it was ten miles. It could’ve been one, but it was the most miserable thing I’ve ever done in my life.
Already I wanted to go home as I saw the Bonneville’s tail lights fade away. Because of the deluge we were told to sleep inside because the property was flooded, so we slept on a screened-in porch on the floor in head to foot positions.
I didn’t like lying next to an unfamiliar foot at all. When we were able to get in our tents and have some fun Mary Beth said she spotted a snake floating around and made the counselor, who was our neighbor on Wayne Street and the same age as our parents, sleep with us. The hurricane lantern was out at 7 p.m. and no talking or laughing was allowed.
We spent the next several days in mud up to our knees listening to Native American songs and using the bathroom in an outhouse. We had horrible food including burnt scrambled eggs. I wouldn’t eat after which a counselor blew a whistle and announced with my tin plate held up high in the air, “Phyllis Belanger didn’t eat her eggs,” and since I refused to go to the bathroom in the outhouse I had what you’d call an accident. I quickly turned my apron seat around where the seat was not sat upon to hide my accident then fake-complained about a fake stomach ache and was shipped off to Sickbay.
I’d never been happier, but faking an illness was almost as annoying as the equipment hike. When I looked down at my muddy bare feet and my two big toes looked like mud-dauber nests, and I prayed someone would get me out of this mess then suddenly mama and daddy appeared through some sorta divine intervention.
Daddy laughed at my condition the whole way home and mama wouldn’t let me in the house until she scrubbed my feet with the help of a hose.
Mary Beth and I still have discussions about her making Miss Schexnayder sleep with us, and I have disturbing bathroom dreams, and I don’t like exposing my feet, and I never not think about the scrambled egg humiliation when I scramble eggs, and I never wear anything off the shoulder.
Coming back from a family reunion in Parks years ago I spotted a sign that read “CAMP BON TEMPS.”
I wanted to get out of my car and add a word that would’ve made it read “CAMP NO BON TEMPS.” The day Phyllis would’ve stolen it. Regrets…I have a few.
Only one picture exists. We’re standing in front of our wet tent with a big thumbprint completely covering Mary Beth, and I have a big smile on my face for some unknown reason.
PHYLLIS BELANGER MATA was born at the old Dauterive Hospital and grew up on Wayne Street. She is a 1974 graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy and is a chili dog “without the wiener” aficionado.