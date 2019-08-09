I ask you, is plastic getting tougher or am I getting weaker? I can’t seem to open the easy zip packaging that has the handy reseal closure built in — not like I used to do.
Is technology changing faster than you can keep up with or is it just me lagging behind and wishing I was as fast at picking things up as I was in my 30s and 40s. Back then I could multi task and then some. I didn’t think I’d ever be someone to want to slow down, but as Bob Dylan wrote and sang, “For the times they are a changin’.”
Seems like yesterday I was 17 going on 35. Those years were such adventures and times of opportunity, experience, growing — learning and lessons, too. These moments will never end until we pass on, or sickness robs us with decay of our minds — A reminder this week as I looked around a banquet room when the speaker asked who knew someone affected by Alzheimer’s. Everyone raised their hands.
To have the mind of Christ is a promise when the Holy Spirit dwells within you. Some of the people I’ve known with Alzheimer’s had forgotten their family members, but still sang hymns or quoted scriptures written on their hearts — until the smile on their face let you know, they knew the stories are true, just before they died.
Becoming a Christian is one of those things that has a mystery. It happens instantaneously and yet takes the rest of your life to learn and experience all that the Great Creator intended for us to live. Some lessons come easily. Don’t steal, don’t kill, don’t lie, honor your father and mother — OK, some are harder to perfect than others. White lies are traps that we can set for ourselves if we don’t learn that truth is better than a lie in the long run, even if we don’t want to face the consequences of the moment.
I thank God for the lessons I’m learning and the affirmations I’m receiving to let me know that He is still in charge and I am His darling daughter, even if I mess up. Building the tapestry of our lives is an amazing mystery and one that should no longer surprise me, but always does when news or events come at the most perfect timing. That keeps me focused on the future and not today’s circumstances.
Like this week when the plumber had to be called. Poor Rascal and Bandit stayed locked up in one room all day because I didn’t know when the repairman would come. I didn’t want to risk Rascal sneaking out the door in my absence. I couldn’t stay in my own home that night — but I let the kittens run loose.
A friend gave me refuge and although I tossed and turned with things on my mind, our coffee talk and sharing of a “Jesus Calling” devotional for the day brought forth an intimate story from my friend. It was something significant and insignificant all at the same time. I can choose to use it in a most marvelous way in my life tapestry, or let it escape. Knowing the way God is currently working in my life let me know the story was no accident. If the plumbing problem had not happened, I would not have spent the night at my friend’s home to hear this interesting tidbit. I’ll use it in my writing soon.
Speaking of writing, until I looked up to see who wrote the lyrics to the song that crossed my mind today, I’d never really known the rest of the words quoted above. I can’t fit them all in today, but if you’re curious, look them up or listen to Bob Dylan sing his song.
One verse said, “Come senators, congressmen, please heed the call. Don’t stand in the doorway, don’t block up the hall. For he that gets hurt will be he who has stalled. The battle outside ragin’ will soon shake your windows and rattle your walls — For the times they are a-changin’.” Looks like some things hold true as they age.
VICKY BRANTON is the Teche Life editor of The Daily Iberian.