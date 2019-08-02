Driving through New Iberia at 10 p.m. the night of city prayer — called All Night Prayer though it ends at 2 a.m. — I was able to watch the lighted signs in front of buildings and on billboards instead of watching for traffic. I thought, what if all that we are praying for happened and our entire community became passionate followers of Jesus Christ? Not members of one church or denomination, but true believers, by The Spirit, as with the First Church. It was the first Apostles and disciples that sat with the man Jesus and listened as he shared the heart of His Father in Heaven.
Some called Jesus the devil, but not true. Others acknowledged He was a teacher, a prophet — others saw only the carpenter’s son. Just think what that must have been like. Believers were those whose lives were touched by Jesus and his followers, those who witnessed the miracles He performed or knew what He spoke was true because their inner man, their spirit, recognized His Spirit — and that was before the Holy Spirit was introduced by The Father at Pentecost. It’s the same way today.
Unless we, like Thomas, see the nail scars and pierced body that came back from death to life, we do not know that this Savior Jesus is real. We can listen to others talk about their experiences, we can listen intently or skeptically to preachers or evangelists — even friends or family — and still, not know Jesus as Lord. It is only when we experience His love, grace, mercy, truth, provision or protection that we can say, “I believe,” and know without question that He is alive and lives in the Body of his followers.
Look out, that’s where we can more easily fall. When we think we’ve got all the answers, we can push more people away from God than attract them to Him. I know. I did that with my own sister. I fell in love with Jesus in my own miraculous experience and I was so full of “wanting everyone to know what I know,” that my mother warned me. “Your sister is about to quit going to church altogether because of your overwhelming talk about Jesus.” Oh, my, that was not my intent.
I love my Coffee Talk With God conversations with God, friends and readers because I can be authentically me, sharing my heart and thoughts. People can read what I write — or not. Just like Jesus, it’s our will to choose to read/believe or not.
So what IF we all became lovers of Christ Jesus by faith? What would our community, state, world look like? I got a glimpse of that as I drove to prayer and a quickness in my spirit didn’t like what I saw. Expectations of my actions, fitting into a mold, giving up my free will to follow others — that didn’t sound attractive to me — and I’m a believer! What does that say?
First, it says I dropped into a moment of believing all believers are alike. They act alike, they do the same thing, they are almost robots. That’s not me — that’s not God’s creation. Truly, I like being me and at 62, I am just really learning who that is without fear of being rejected.
Then Holy Spirit reminded me of the wheat and the tares. Some say evil is on the rise and it is true. Also, as scripture foretells, when we see the rise of evil we can be assured that righteousness is growing as well. Sure, news outlets might not focus on the good things happening choosing instead on the sensational aspects of society, the shock value. But those in the know, seekers of truth, fellow-shippers and worshipers of Jesus Christ can see God’s hand in action through their own lives and the lives of others. We don’t have to concern ourselves with perfection, we won’t see that until our eternal homes are ready. In the meantime, we can choose who we will serve — or believe — the lies of evil forces or the good news. Hallelujah! I know what I believe.
VICKY BRANTON is Teche Life editor of The Daily Iberian.