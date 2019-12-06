Step 1 — MORE THAN A DREAM — Christmas just doesn’t happen anymore without my faithful friend Donkey Otie. Seventeen years ago this season, my heart was burdened for three children of friends who didn’t know Jesus. I awoke in the wee hours of the morning and all 18 verses of the poem flew through my hand and pencil onto paper lit by the LED of my alarm clock. The 18 verse poem was so easily written because it was in the meter of that famous Christmas poem, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” It just flowed, and what better way to tell the story of the Nativity than the poetic tone that also brought the Cajun Christmas version to life? A perfect bedtime story all year long, Jesus is not just about Christmas. That was 2002. In 2008, the poem was dusted off and used as the story thread for an animated musical screenplay.
Step 2 — BECOMING A BOOK — Not until 2011 when the owner of an animation company completed the 18 illustrations depicting each verse, did it become a book. Arrival Dec. 1, 2012, the first copies from the printer were in our hands just in time to deliver to the Kickstarter supporters for Christmas. They helped me pay for publication. That was the first year selling “Donkey Otie’s Forever Christmas Story” at Acadian Village, after readings in the Chapel. That tradition continued until this year.
Step 3 — CHANGE IN PLANS — I’m not sure if life got busy or seasons just changed, but I didn’t get the contract processed to fulfill the three nights at Noel Acadien au Village this year. Instead, out of the blue I’ve gotten calls requesting that I read the story with oversized photos to various groups. Perfectly planned by default.
That’s the reason I’m so excited about this year’s Donkey Otie readings. Next week I’ll be sharing his story at Angola State Penitentiary with 32 offenders and their family members at a Christmas party sponsored by New Iberia ministries. Solomon House and foster children also will benefit from the story and a small church in Sorrel has asked me to read the story during their children’s service Dec. 15. Those are the most exciting times walking with Donkey Otie. We just never know who we will meet along the way.
Step 4 — KEEPING FAITH — Walking with Donkey Otie every Christmas continues to teach me lessons on walking with God. The journey has not been what I planned — if it had been up to me, the screen version would have come out in 2014 or 2016, and by now everyone across the country would know about Donkey Otie’s journey to Bethlehem and the day Jesus was born. Instead, we’ve stayed close to home in Louisiana while copies have been taken or mailed as gifts to at least 16 countries I can identify. Around the world with Donkey Otie.
This journey has given such meaning to the little fellow, a scared, orphaned donkey that stuttered and felt so alone until Mary needed a ride to the City of David, Bethlehem. The real journey with Donkey Otie began as I sat for four weeks writing eight to 10 hours a day on the screenplay. I had attended the Screenwriter’s Expo in Los Angeles in September 2008 and wanted to enter the Kairos Prize for faith based screenwriting — a $25,000 top prize — but the deadline was November. I fervently worked and studied the scriptures to capture the chronological story of baby Jesus. More on that side journey another day.
Anyway, I knew that if this poem would become a movie, it would be scrutinized by Biblical authorities across multiple denominations. From my past experience, I’d watched as the Christian movie industry tried and failed to produce quality stories of faith and how critical the masses can be based on their individual doctrines. If I didn’t get it right, I’d be left behind with Donkey Otie. To date, I’ve had the screenplay approved by The Dove Foundation, called “Masterful” by the founder of TheScribalAnointing.com and believers are anxious to see it on the big screen.
Admittedly, others have given their opinions about how it can be “better,” but I know who my ghost writer is, Holy Ghost. Before I change any of it, He has to agree. And I know one day we will do a rewrite, but His way, not from advice of marketeers who consider themselves god in the entertainment industry for profit. The Prophet has to come from the anointing.
Step 5 — STAY TUNED — Next week I’ll tell you about some of the life lessons I’ve learned with Donkey Otie and how I came to believe the things I wrote into the poem and the movie. I just love Donkey Otie — to me, he represents God’s love personified — just like Jesus.
