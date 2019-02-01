Music has always been a big part of my life. As a child my sister and I would sing in the backseat of the station wagon as we traveled to visit our grandparents or other places — at night, because without car air conditioning in south Louisiana it was the coolest time to drive. Come to think of it, I guess that’s why we slunk down in the seats or on the floor of the car, to get out of the turbo wind coming into the back seat from all four windows being down.
Singing was a great love both in church choir as well as at school. In part, that’s what set me free — unless I had to do a solo, that made me nervous. Ensemble blending was a blast. There really is no surprise that most mornings I wake up with a song on my mind. Sometimes the music remains all day long. I don’t have to engage the vocal cords to enjoy the music or sing along with words that speak of peace and joy.
The last couple of days, and finally at the piano in the wee hours this morning, “Trust and Obey” was the top hit parade of my mind’s radio. Truly, the musical heritage of the Methodist Church Wesley brothers’ songs, Baptist hymns and Pentecostal praise are more than an idle tunes. They are my inspiration, affirmation and many times consolation for things happening.
Trust and obey is the mantra that is carrying me through these days — and today I am happy to say the friends in New Iberia and supporters of the idea of building a new creative film industry in our region have stepped up in a short time of need. Through their faith and agreement by donations, my reservations have been made and I’ll be attending the 27th Movieguide Awards Gala in Hollywood next week to hear Dr. Ted Baehr’s annual Report to the Entertainment Industry. Each year he reports the financial and social impact of family films versus other types on our lives.
Twenty-five years ago I met Baehr, founder of both the online and media reviewing organization Movieguide.org and The Christian Film and Television Commission. For more than three decades he has been the “go-to-guy” for many movie executives wanting to know how the conservative viewer, moviegoer, will react to a script before it goes into production. He has been known to change the outcome of many projects. His endorsement can mean the difference between success and disappointment.
A former actor I worked with in Nashville, now a major animation writer for one of the big studios, told me that Baehr’s disapproval of the direction his boss was taking on an animated feature resulted in less success than expected by the movie producer. Oh please, come on — sad when someone proclaims they’ll never do a Christian film again because the $70 million budgeted film only made just over $213 million worldwide, $101-plus million of that in the U.S. and Canada. He didn’t lose money, just didn’t make as much as he wanted. Baehr told him ahead of time what was wrong with the movie, but he didn’t pay attention.
I’ll be on the Red Carpet and will later report on the best of family films from 2018 before the Oscars later this month ignores most of them. Already I’ve been in touch with one producer nominated who will be in attendance. We met in Nashville at the Religious Broadcasters Convention more than five years ago. You may know the song the film was written about.
“I Can Only Imagine” is nominated for Movieguide’s Most Inspiring Movie, Best Movie for Families and actors Dennis Quaid and J. Michael Finley are both nominated for the Grace Award for Most Inspiring Performance for Movies. The movie has already won Best Inspirational Film of the Year from the Gospel Music Association and was nominated for the People’s Choice Awards for Favorite Family Film. This producer also won Outstanding Woman in Film at the International Christian Film & Music Festival. The $7 million budget movie has grossed more than $85 million worldwide to date. Modest return on investment, but mainstream media ignored it. Audiences didn’t.
Stay tuned, more to come.
VICKY BRANTONis Teche Life editor of The Daily Iberian.