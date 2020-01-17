COFFEE TALK WITH GOD — Today one year ago

Dear Lord, as I write this coffee talk with You today, I remember the coming out party You threw for me one year ago today, Jan. 17, 2019. I am in awe at the things that have transpired in one year — things I expected, things I didn’t and things yet to come, seeds planted in the SonFlower Garden of my life’s journey, the Garden Party of the Sunflowers.
That was a day I opened my life to the people I’ve come to love and respect in the hometown You choose for me to live in. There had not been a reason to share so much of my past life with them. As I type I am as tired in the flesh as I was then, but for different reasons.
Last year You kept me up late at night, woke me early in the mornings for days to inspire me with very little rest to orchestrate the community reception. Chris Stelly, executive director from Louisiana Entertainment, was our community leaders’ invited guest speaker at the sponsored luncheon to discuss the community’s Focus On Film initiative. I merely asked You what I should do for decorating at the Sliman Evangeline Theater. You said, “Set out a sunflower field. It is time to plant for the harvest.” And then YOU took over, or perhaps it was Your gifts in me as an event planner — you know I tend to go overboard sometimes with creative interpretations.
A dear friend revealed to me this week, my actions that day appeared to some as being self-focused, not film focused. Except everything that went into that day was ordained by You, and my interpretation of instructions.
Father God, You taught me by Holy Spirit in 2005 that I am not responsible for how other people receive what I am asked to give, present or say to them, but rather, to obey Your instructions to me. Not everyone understands that kind of relationship with the Great Creator, yet the Bible is full of Your disciples’ work and the blessings and curses of doing or not doing the things You tell us to do. That was a very hard lesson to learn 15 years ago. But it only took You telling me once to understand, and KNOW, that my response should be to trust and obey. I love that song by the way, Lord.
Thank you for loving me so much, and trusting me to say the things You put in my heart, when to say them and when to keep my mouth shut. I know we still have a lot of lessons on that front — but today, my day of destiny Jan. 15, 2020, You have again affirmed what I am to do for and be about YOUR work in 2020 — and however that might lead me.
Heavenly Father, I know there will be many who will not understand the days ahead, and there will be times I, too, will wonder, “What am I doing?” But today I have confidence that You are by my side, that You have ordained my steps and will continue to whisper in my ear, “This is the way, walk ye in it.” Thank you Lord.
Now as my hopes, dreams and future plans are laid once again upon the altar of Your Love, I surrender and celebrate Your will in my life and in the community, assembly of friends, business associates, enemies, kindred spirits crossing an ever-widening divide separating good from evil — and the ability to know the difference. I celebrate You fully by saying, Hallelujah! You are King of my world and the whole universe, for those of us who believe. To the rest we (the collective Body of Christ in all its various stages, starts, sins and redemptions) will appear to be crazy to some. To the rest, we will be the sweet, sweet fragrance of salvation and a future hope for heaven on earth and into eternity.
Thank you for listening to my heart. I’ll save the coffee for morning. For tonight, I will rest in Your assurance, You are my Guiding Light. I love You Lord Jesus.
VICKY BRANTON is the Teche Life Editor at The Daily Iberian.