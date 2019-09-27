Time for another Rascal and Bandit update. Not that they are ever out of my sight but I do have to observe them to understand their actions — in human or spiritual terms. Lately with double deadlines it’s all I could do to pet, feed and clean the litter box. How I love these furry creatures that keep me company and have taken over the house. My fault really, I allow them great latitude since they no longer prowl the wild.
They think a routine has started. Last night I nixed that, for now. After they have eaten dinner, watched a little old television, heading to bed has included a ritual of giving them treats — the ones Aunt Cathy started them on, but I don’t think she ever gave them as much as I do. But they like the bedtime snack. The only trouble, I noticed last night, they were ignoring me before lights out in the front of the house, a clue it’s time for bedtime snacks. They ran and jumped on the bed expecting me to pull out the rattling bag. But they wouldn’t come close enough for me to pet them, before treats.
In recent days I noticed their bad habit of coming in for the treats, but no loving after to even say, “thanks.” Guilt was probably my motivator since I’d spent so little time with them lately. They have become used to independence. And we wonder why teenagers ignore us and children boss us around?
Parenting. At its best it’s an interactive communication. So last night I told them they were not behaving with manners, and they went to bed without getting treats. If they can’t give me a little love, they don’t get treats. It may take some time to get that message across, but they also know no treats if they don’t eat their bowl food. I try to pace it out and be a responsible parent. They’ve gotten in the habit of expecting to fill up on the treats, so they are not eating the wet stuff.
Speaking of parenting, I was observing their actions this week which are definitely in a new attitude. The kitten in them is practically grown up. With different patterns of displaying affection, their personalities are without a doubt unique, like their appearance. Human children are the same. It became clear as I’ve interacted with each this week that they require different things from me to show my love and they show theirs in different ways, too.
Rascal more often than not stretches out at a distance, yet Bandit likes to be right next to me. Rascal will jump in my lap for petting, Bandit will not — though by accident he will step onto my lap at bedtime to retrieve one of those snacks. He hasn’t realized he’s breaking the barrier, but I think one day he just might figure it out. For a long time he would not let me pet his belly, and now has decided that’s a nice thing.
Rascal on the other hand, uses his hind leg so automatically to control my hand, that the rest of him does not move — but that hind leg is a sergeant commanding “no touching.” I was reminded this week of his bad injury as a kitten. Perhaps the scar that cannot be seen through thick fur is more sensitive than I know. He often stretches out full length across the cool terrazzo floor reminding me of the day I cut him out of the jasmine vine and watched as he tried to run away using his front paws, the hind legs dragging straight behind.
We don’t always know what children are thinking, but if we take the time to observe them instead of just reprimanding or demanding actions from them, we might just learn something. Like the fact that each is loved individually, because of and in spite of their uniqueness. I now have a better understanding of how parents feel about each of their children. There is no favorite, except the one getting your attention at the time. Love is transferable, express yourself wisely. It will be returned.
Vicky Branton is the Teche Life editor at The Daily Iberian.