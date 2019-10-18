Earlier this week, while talking with a sister in Christ about an upcoming event at her church, she shared a saying from her grandmother’s wisdom, one I’ve never heard before. “Every tub sits on its own bottom.” Wow, I had to have that repeated.
I had a pastor in Nashville with some great hillbilly gems like, “Lost as a goose in high weeds,” and others I’ll have to dig through notes to find. But that tub comment took a little consideration. As she explained, basic Biblical truths hit a solid foundation. None of us can get to heaven because of our parents’ or grandparents’ faith. It has to be original, each to his or her own decision about eternal things. Some believe we get to do it over until we get it right. I am not of that understanding. With me, it is Jesus, the way the truth and the life. So to hear this elementary simple statement of faith really got me to thinking — and was even more confirmed during nightly reading in 2 Timothy 2 and 3.
“In a palace you find many kinds of containers and tableware for many different uses. Some are beautifully inlaid with gold or silver, but some are made of wood or earthenware; some of them are used for banquets and special occasions and some for everyday use. But you must not see your life and ministry this way. Your life and ministry must not be disgraced, for you are to be a pure container of Christ and dedicated to the honorable purposes of your Master, prepared for every good work that He gives you to do.
“Run as fast as you can from all the ambitions and lusts of youth; and chase after all that is pure. Whatever builds up your faith and deepens your love must become your holy pursuit. And live in peace with all those who worship our Lord Jesus with pure hearts. Stay away from all the foolish arguments of the immature, for these disputes will only generate more conflict. For a true servant of our Lord Jesus will not be argumentative but gentle toward all and skilled in helping others see the truth, having great patience toward the immature. Then with meekness you’ll be able to carefully enlighten those who argue with you so they can see God’s gracious gift of repentance and be brought to the truth. This will cause them to rediscover themselves and escape from the snare of Satan who caught them in his trap so that they would carry out his purposes.
“But you need to be aware that in the final days the culture of society will become extremely fierce and difficult for the people of God. People will be self-centered lovers of themselves and obsessed with money. They will boast of great things as they strut around in their arrogant pride and mock all that is right. They will ignore their own families. They will be ungrateful and ungodly.
“They will become addicted to hateful and malicious slander. Slaves to their desires, they will be ferocious, belligerent haters of what is good and right. With brutal treachery, they will act without restraint, bigoted and wrapped in clouds of their conceit. They will find their delight in the pleasures of this world more than the pleasures of the loving God.
“They may pretend to have a respect for God, but in reality they want nothing to do with God’s power. Stay away from people like these. For they are the ones who worm their way into the hearts of vulnerable women, spending the night with those who are captured by their lusts and steeped in sin. They are always learning but never discover the revelation-knowledge of truth.
“Overcome every form of evil as a victorious soldier of Jesus the Anointed One. For every soldier called to active duty must divorce himself from the distractions of this world so that he may fully satisfy the one who chose him,” text from The Passion Translation.
We really are in an active war. Read Christ John Otto’s book, “An Army Arising,” you may recognize yourself.
More from Paul’s letter to Timothy. “An athlete who doesn’t play by the rules will never receive the trophy, so remain faithful to God. The farmer who labors to produce a crop should be the first one to be fed from its harvest.
“But the firm foundation of God has written upon it these two inscriptions: ‘The Lord God recognizes those who are truly His,’ and, ‘Everyone who worships the name of the Lord Jesus must forsake wickedness.’” TPT
Finding hope in this dark world requires a heart seeking peace that passes all understanding. Remember that and skip All Hallows Eve. Let’s go straight to celebrating All Saints Day.
Vicky Branton is the Teche Life editor at The Daily Iberian.