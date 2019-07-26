Rejoice in the Lord always has been my theme song and scripture since 1989 — the year of my salvation. Thirty-years and yet I am a babe in Christ. I don’t know all the answers to all the questions and concerns debaters and doubters would ask, I only know that my Redeemer lives. I’ve met too many others who know Him, too. Each one is a tiny cell or atom in the bigger Body of Christ. But when we know one another, meeting for the first time, spirit to spirit, we are not strangers. Joy abounds. What a mystery and wonder to behold this amazing truth.
As the Joy of the Lord brings His body together, more and more, the enemy of God would have us believe there is no such thing as a Supreme Creator, that there are many ways to redemption. But only one has been born, lived and died, a perfect lamb for sacrifice in redemption of sin. Only one with divine birthright to sit at the right hand of God Almighty. The disciples questioned who would sit at the table next to Jesus. I am grateful, I got an invitation, accepted it and am assured a place at the feast. Oh the wedding that is to come before the reception — what a beautiful day it will be. Pure and holy is the Bride of Christ. Pure and holy are her attendants, servants, family and friends who will sit at the table. No wonder I can rejoice, always.
Rejoicing in the Lord is not about perfect circumstances, but about knowing the One who is perfect. Over and over we are commanded to rejoice, to sing, to praise His name. Far too often we grumble and complain because we live in an imperfect world, expect to do things our own way and wonder why happiness evades us.
I can remember a time when the sadness and emptiness of my life was so deep, the hole in my soul so dark, I could not find my way. I can remember times when I returned to that spot because it was the most familiar place I know. I questioned the seemingly false joy shown by others who have accepted this way of life.
Release from bondage, from prison of our souls, is instantaneous, but the walk of salvation is ongoing. Old habits die hard, some harder than others. Friendships and even family may find us a stranger. Hallelujah, we are no longer alone. Hallelujah, we have found strength in times of weakness. Hallelujah, we are beginning a new day every morning. We have the choice to rejoice, in the Lord, always — or pout. Who likes to be around a whiny child.
Tired? Hungry? Hurt? Scared? Lonely? Mad? Disappointed? Shamed? Cursed? Abandoned? Unloved? There are probably explanations for each of these and more. But only the One that created us knows our deepest, darkest secrets, the ones we cannot confess to others, but until we do, they hold our soul as hostage demanding a ransom of high price. Hallelujah, my debt has been paid. I am free. Praise God I know what freedom feels like and praise God I can dwell in the house of the Lord, forever. Thank you, Lord, that goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of life. I will rejoice in the Lord, always.
VICKY BRANTON is Teche Life editor of The Daily Iberian.