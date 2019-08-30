“For now we see but a faint reflection of riddles and mysteries as though reflected in a mirror, but one day we will see face-to-face. My understanding is incomplete now, but one day I will understand everything, just as everything about me has been fully understood.”
Thank you Lord for the daily reminder that this journey is a moment-by-moment weaving of the world you created — our free will causing You to change threads, colors, texture and design often making it imperfect to the naked eye. You only see beauty.
As the days get closer to my 45th high school reunion, time with classmates increases for deeper and richer understanding of myself from old, and new friends. I was caught off guard this week as I was reminded that we are a veiled reflection of ourselves. Try as we might, the exterior and interior of our being are not always in alignment. This is what I learned long ago, and even more so this week.
No one believes me when I tell them I was shy as a child, youth and teenager. Even my sister confessed last night she never thought I was shy — but I was so insecure, unsure of myself, unloved by myself and felt unloved by others. I didn’t have my first date until after high school — well, except for that blind date when I was 15 and in my grandparents’ hometown, the nightmare that haunted me into adulthood. Perception. Perhaps it started then, it was not an experience I wanted repeated.
That scared, insecure, “too fat for any man to marry” (my father’s words to another, but it impacted me) teenager went to her senior prom alone. The boy I wanted to ask me didn’t attend and I didn’t think anyone else wanted to go with me, no one asked. This week I learned from one of those guys that I hung around with all through high school that he heard all the boy talk — many boys wanted to go out with me, but they never asked.
Somehow, I gave them the notion I was too independent, too unapproachable, to ask out. ME? That was all the popular girls, I wasn’t popular. I was just a ham, a performer, a singer, a stage actress that came out of the shy shell when she was on stage, the “being” someone other than who I am. I’m the one that gave all the big parties at New Years, the Friday, Saturday and sometimes during the week after rehearsal parties. I just flitted from one to another entertaining guests to make sure they were having a good time. Although there was a level of fun to that, I was so lonely. Only decades later, did I come to treasure the one-on-one time of intimacy that true friendship and compassion brings.
In my most active time as a talent agent in Nashville, my name was known by every checkout sales clerk, waiter and strangers who wanted to be in the movies. I often put on my makeup in the bathroom mirror thinking about how I was putting on a mask — covering the person I was inside, stressed, overworked, confused, a name known by so many — a person unknown by most. Still, I wore a mask because that is who I was at the time. A public figure, not my own, a woman desiring to be loved by one, nurtured as I wanted to nurture children that might come from within, even myself.
When the man I thought I loved rejected me and turned his back, rarely speaking to me ever again, I searched and searched to assemble the perfect graduation gift for his achievement of a master’s degree in Business Administration. I watched as he earned it and celebrated his accomplishment whether or not he recently quit speaking to me (for exposing his secret in front of friends in a moment of anger). The scripture at the top of this column, 1 Corinthians 13:12, was my inspiration for the new mirror in the antique frame. I gave it to him so he could see the reflection I saw him — Jesus In Your Eyes.
The mirror tells all when we really look to see our reflection from within the eyes of our soul. Oh, what a wonderful and beautiful world we live in when we all reflect the Lord’s glory. Tell someone today they are loved, even if they are a stranger, by a simple smile. Life’s too short to be misunderstood and unloved.
“Perfect, absolute peace surrounds those whose imaginations are consumed with You (Father God); they confidently trust in You (and reflect Your love to others). Isaiah 26:3, The Passion Translation, Vicky’s translation in italic.
VICKY BRANTON is Teche Life editor of The Daily Iberian.