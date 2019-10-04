Coffee talk with God is more than a column. It is a way of life. Sitting with coffee, quietly listening for God’s voice and talking to Him through journal writing have been habits for 30 years. Still, it is not a compulsion or a routine. Time for reflection is often stolen with responsibilities or lately, rest. This morning, Oct. 1, I found myself once again not wanting to get out of bed. Then the sweetness of communication with My Lord, kept me even longer, until I was catapulted by resolve to start the day. The Holy Spirit had a reason to get me out of bed. Today concludes Rosh Hashanah.
Bishop Darren Sophus sent a text before the weekend started with a reminder of the Jewish New Year. “The traditional greeting for this time of year is ‘shanah tovah’ which means ‘good year,’ saying Happy New Year,” he said.
Most of us don’t observe Jewish holy days but if we are followers of Jesus Christ, Jewish born and believed by many in the first church — who were Jewish — to be the Messiah, we should not be uninformed. The seasons of life are still true. God does not change His mind.
Fall is a perfect time for new beginnings. The season of harvest is the celebration of the fruits of labor. To pause and think about a new year is to take part in the family of our Lord. Rosh Hashanah brings praying in synagogue, personal reflection and blowing the shofar. Rosh Hashanah, literally meaning the “head of the year.” It is the Jewish New Year. Rosh Hashanah is a two-day celebration that began on the first day of Tishrei, Sept. 29, and ends Oct. 1 — the seventh month of the ecclesiastical year. As I write this column, that is today. No wonder my morning had to be adjusted to spend time reflecting, coffee and listening to God.
For several weeks I’ve been running on autopilot. I know some of you reading this can relate — if not all. There were things to do and only so much energy. Adrenaline works for only so long and then is depleted. It must be refreshed and renewed. Hours overheating for me can do damage as well. Sometimes I don’t realize the symptoms of heat stroke until I just can’t go anymore. It is so important to know and listen to your body’s needs.
Demands at work, from family, social calendars — especially in football season — can put a strain on our body, mind and soul. That’s where God comes in. If we have given out to help others with caregiving, overtime at work, school functions, whatever, there must be a time to fill back up. No wonder the world has become so angry, it’s worn out.
In days gone by Sunday was a day of rest. More often than not, it included a time in church to hear the Word preached, talk with friends or strangers and go home to a family meal and — a nap. Rest for the weary, preparation for the new week. The Jewish people understood these things. Plus even preparation for the holidays is ceremonial.
This week marks their new year, but an even more important date comes next week — Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. This is the holiest day of the year for the Jews. Its central themes are atonement and repentance. Jews traditionally observe this holy day with a 25-hour period of fasting and intensive prayer, often spending most of the day in synagogue services. Yom Kippur completes the annual period known in Judaism as the High Holy Days or “the Days of Awe.”
We don’t have to be Jewish to practice the presence of God. We just have to set our mind on things above, not of this world. Yom Kippur begins at sundown on Tuesday, Oct. 8 through Wednesday, Oct. 9. It is an important day of reflection. Think on these things.
Vicky Branton is the Teche Life editor at the Daily Iberian.