Society in general has just gotten way out of hand on taking offense at everything and everybody. Humbled by a very well written letter from a reader both complimenting a recent story and reminding me to be delicate when mentioning, as a quote, other parties involved in a story, let me know one more aspect of the subject I was working on for this column. Each of us is too eager to take offense. We let our feathers be ruffled if someone disagrees with us, or we don’t get our way. We’ve completely forgotten the song from the 1960s by the legendary Aretha Franklin, written by Otis Redding, another legend. Although the song deals with a subject many might not even know, the words are all too familiar when we want and need someone to R-E-S-P-E-C-T our viewpoint.
Thirty years ago I was introduced to a great Christian allegory novel called “Hinds Feet On High Places.” I really must read it again, but from it, I carried away the understanding that the root of bitterness can destroy our lives. Forgiveness is not something that comes naturally. It has to be taught, exercised and practiced before it happens for real. Some call it “fake it till you make it.” Forgiveness is so much more than that — it is crucial to our happiness.
There are so many lessons to this in my lifetime, I don’t have time to review them all on the subject today, but trust me, I’m an expert. Respect and forgiveness come easier with time.
First, you have to give respect if you expect to get it back. You cannot demand it. You have to earn it. You may not get it even if you are the wronged party, or guilty, having said, “please forgive me.” Forgiveness is not up to our will, but the will of the other person. The reason it is important to forgive ourselves and others, is that unforgiveness harbors hate in our heart — hate grows and grows until it consumes us and then regardless of the original offense, we are the offender. I know this, too, from personal experience.
Scripture teaches us the right way to treat one another. We still have to apply it to our lives daily. One lesson that comes to mind, “Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.
‘Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?’” Matthew 7. Self-explanatory.
That’s really jumping ahead of what I wanted to talk about. Honor. Although some have removed the Ten Commandments from public viewing, to carry them in your heart makes for a much better life now, and in the beyond. “Respect your father and mother—God, your God, commands it! You’ll have a long life; the land that God is giving you will treat you well.” Deuteronomy 5:16 is just part of the plan, but it is the first of God’s commands with a promise.
When I first moved back to Louisiana, I knew Holy Spirit was teaching me about respecting my father and mother. Although in college and then on a career path, I was really running away from home. I didn’t like how my parents behaved with one another and I wanted them to respect who I was becoming — even though I wasn’t sure yet who I would become. Three different ways I had to experience learning to respect them. First in the physical, then emotionally and finally spiritually. They had not trained me to operate in the spiritual realm as I had come to believe. They tried — by taking, sending or demanding I go to church most of my life — but that does not a disciple make. It is a conscious decision.
Recently I was expressing my opinion or my concerns about giving formerly incarcerated people the right to vote. Thanks to a wise man who knows the depth of forgiveness, I learned that my judgement of whether or not someone has the right to vote was based on a biased opinion, or judgment as to whether they had “earned” the right to vote again. Who are we to judge others right to anything. Praise God, he does not look at us and see all our sins or shortcomings. He freely forgives us, often before we forgive ourselves, and gives us grace to walk in this fallen world. Wow, now that is something to think about. Respecting others follows a trainload of our own baggage cars. There’s always a starting point and it might be found in forgiveness. Add the fruit of the Spirit to that and good character will begin to emerge, and respect will become a lot easier.
Vicky Branton is the Teche Life editor at The Daily Iberian.