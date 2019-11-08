Stopping by A Spot for Tea last week I ran into sisters in Christ having a Bible study. The topic was a love letter compiled from scripture. Nearly three decades ago I heard Frank Peretti, a Christian novelist, speak at a convention. It was identifiable that he was reciting scriptures chained together in topical form. It was powerful. After reading the letter given by the sisters, I knew I wanted to share it with readers. This “Father’s Love Letter” is used by permission, © 1999 Father Heart Communications, FathersLoveLetter.com.
My Child — You may not know me, but I know everything about you. I know when you sit down and when you rise up. I am familiar with all your ways. Even the very hairs on your head are numbered. For you were made in my image. In me you live and move and have your being. For you are my offspring.
I knew you even before you were conceived.
I chose you when I planned creation.
You were not a mistake, for all your days are written in my book. I determined the exact time of your birth and where you would live. You are fearfully and wonderfully made. I knit you together in your mother’s womb. And brought you forth on the day you were born. I have been misrepresented by those who don’t know me. I am not distant and angry, but am the complete expression of love. And it is my desire to lavish my love on you. Simply because you are my child and I am your Father. I offer you more than your earthly father ever could. For I am the perfect father.
Every good gift that you receive comes from my hand. For I am your provider and I meet all your needs. My plan for your future has always been filled with hope. Because I love you with an everlasting love. My thoughts toward you are countless as the sand on the seashore. And I rejoice over you with singing. I will never stop doing good to you. For you are my treasured possession. I desire to establish you with all my heart and all my soul. And I want to show you great and marvelous things.
If you seek me with all your heart, you will find me. Delight in me and I will give you the desires of your heart. For it is I who gave you those desires. I am able to do more for you than you could possibly imagine. For I am your greatest encourager. I am also the Father who comforts you in all your troubles. When you are brokenhearted, I am close to you. As a shepherd carries a lamb, I have carried you close to my heart. One day I will wipe away every tear from your eyes. And I’ll take away all the pain you have suffered on this earth.
I am your Father, and I love you even as I love my son, Jesus. For in Jesus, my love for you is revealed. He is the exact representation of my being. He came to demonstrate that I am for you, not against you. And to tell you that I am not counting your sins. Jesus died so that you and I could be reconciled. His death was the ultimate expression of my love for you. I gave up everything I loved that I might gain your love. If you receive the gift of my son Jesus, you receive me. And nothing will ever separate you from my love again. Come home and I’ll throw the biggest party heaven has ever seen. I have always been Father, and will always be Father.
My question is — Will you be my child?
I am waiting for you.
Love, Your Dad, Almighty God
What a sweet love letter and one any of us would like to receive. Truth is, we have been given this love letter and it’s called the Holy Bible. If you don’t believe me, read it for yourself. The author did the homework to weave the scriptures together in a manner that would be personal and meaningful. But there is nothing like reading it in your own Bible, on your own time.
