Lessons on dying to self continued this week, but with a little different perspective. As so often happens, Rascal and Bandit got in on the teaching. They both really like the treats their Aunt Cathy introduced them to as kittens. And somehow, they have learned to patiently share, I mean wait for their turn. They will wrestle like brothers do, but when it comes to treat time, and their obvious eagerness to gobble them down, they patiently let me feed one after the other, one and then the other, in a way that makes me see they have come to respect the other’s turn at the tasty morsel. Oh they could eat all of them in my hand if I let them, but the routine has become so precious that even without clinching my fist with the allotted portion, they wait for the one-at-a-time treat. If I have my palm open with the whole lot ready to be gobbled up, they still take turns receiving the blessing.
Can you imagine if we could truly celebrate each other’s victories as patiently, while waiting for our turn?
The continuation of dying to self requires a bit of retrospection. Where did the pride come from that would bring us to arrogance thinking ourselves worthy of accolades another receives. Selah — think on this.
There is a jealousy that is harmful and one that is Godly. Envy and strife are not part of the Godly character. We’re even warned not to boast, and that pride goes before the fall. Better to humble yourself than be hit with a rock. OK, that’s a “proverb according to Vicky.”
“For by the grace given me I say to every one of you, do not think of yourself more highly than you ought, but rather think of yourself with sober judgment, in accordance with the faith God has distributed to each of you.”
Not my words, His, through scripture. “Humble yourselves before the Lord, and he will lift you up.” Best result, but this should not the sole reason to do it. To finish out what came to me through my daily reading is another perspective on jealousy and dying to self.
I was reading along in First Corinthians 10 in my new Passion Translation Bible. It just happened to be where I was when I ran across these words. “All the tests they (Hebrews) endured on their way through the wilderness are a symbolic picture, an example that provides us with a warning so that we can learn through what they experienced. For we live in a time when the purpose of all the ages past is now completing its goal within us. So beware if you think it could never happen to you, lest your pride becomes your downfall.”
OK, that got my attention. Then further down in the chapter, this.
“You can’t drink from the cup of the Lord and the cup of demons. You can’t feast at the table of the Lord and feast at the table of demons. Who would ever want to arouse the Lord’s jealousy? Is that something you think you’re strong enough to endure?”
Good gracious no! The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom after all. That sank into my brain early in my walk when I considered all the wrath He has the power to release. I never want to make my Lord jealous, and yet how easily we can do some innocent thing that draws our attention away.
You say, “Under grace there are no rules and we’re free to do anything we please.” Not exactly. Because not everything promotes growth in others. “We’re allowed to do anything we choose,” may be true — but not everything causes the spiritual advancement of others. So don’t always seek what is best for you at the expense of another. Whether you eat or drink, live your life in a way that glorifies and honors God. And make sure you’re not offending Jews or Greeks or any part of God’s assembly over your personal preferences.
There is so much in this chapter that speaks in so many ways to my heart, but since I was examining jealousy, and the idea of the Lord being jealous for my attention, I had to write something about the lesson I learned from Rascal and Bandit this week.
Gosh, if we all could be so patient, the Lord would dish out to each of us our allotted portion and we wouldn’t have to fight over the spoils.
Selah.
